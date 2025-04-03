New Mexico United to Host El Paso Locomotive FC in U.S. Open Cup Third Round; Tickets On-Sale Now

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United has been drawn to host El Paso Locomotive FC in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, to be held at UNM Soccer Complex on April 16th at 7:30 PM. Fans can purchase tickets now at https://golobos.evenue.net/events/NMU.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.