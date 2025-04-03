North Carolina FC Home Match Versus Rhode Island Moved to October 18

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC's home match against 2024 USL Championship runners-up Rhode Island FC has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 18, at 7 p.m. ET. The match was originally scheduled for Sunday, October 19, at 4 p.m. ET.

The match is NCFC's Shield Award Night, a special match honoring NCFC Youth players and celebrating the professional club's deep connection with the youth club and its players. Tickets for the match are available here.

NCFC's midweek away match the week prior at Birmingham Legion has also been rescheduled to Wednesday, October 15, at 8 p.m. ET. The match was originally scheduled for Thursday, October 16.

NCFC is on the road this weekend, taking on Indy Eleven in Week 5 of the USL Championship regular season on Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

