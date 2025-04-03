Indy Eleven to Host Miami FC in U.S. Open Cup

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







CHICAGO - Pairings, hosting scenarios, and broadcast details for the 16 contests comprising the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup have been announced on the heels of a draw conducted by U.S. Soccer earlier today. The Third Round of U.S. Soccer's national championship is set to take place April 15-16, with all matches streaming live on Paramount+.

In all Third Round contests, 16 clubs from the Division II USL Championship will enter the tournament against a Second Round victor. That latter group includes 15 professional teams spanning the USL Championship (4), USL League One (9), and MLS NEXT Pro (2), in addition to El Farolito, which for a second year in a row is the last club standing from the amateur Open Division.

CBS Sports will provide live match coverage of the Open Cup across its linear and digital platforms, with every match from the Third Round onward to the Oct. 1 Final streaming live on Paramount+ and select matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Third Round Pairings - 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Home teams listed first; visit the schedule section of ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for full details including venues and links to broadcasts once available.

Tuesday, April 15

Columbus Crew 2 (NP) v. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USLC) | 6:00 pm ET | Paramount+

Louisville City FC (USLC) v. Loudoun United FC (USLC) | 7:00 pm ET | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Charlotte Independence (USLL1) v. North Carolina FC (USLC) | 7:00 pm ET | Paramount+

Portland Hearts of Pine (USLL1) v. Rhode Island FC (USLC) | 7:00 pm ET | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Charleston Battery (USLC) v. South Georgia Tormenta FC (USLL1) | 7:30 pm ET | Paramount+

Union Omaha (USLL1) v. San Antonio FC (USLC) | 8:00 pm ET | Paramount+

AV ALTA FC (USLL1) v. Orange County SC (USLC) | 10:00 pm ET | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Tacoma Defiance (NP) v. Oakland Roots SC (USLC) | 10:30 pm ET | Paramount+

Wednesday, April 16

Detroit City FC (USLC) v. Westchester SC (USLL1) | 7:00 pm ET | Paramount+

FC Naples (USLL1) v. Tampa Bay Rowdies (USLC) | 7:00 pm ET | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Indy Eleven (USLC) v. Miami FC (USLC) | 7:30 pm ET | Paramount+

FC Tulsa (USLC) v. Phoenix Rising FC (USLC) | 8:00 pm ET | Paramount+

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USLC) v. One Knoxville SC (USLL1) | 9:00 pm ET | Paramount+

New Mexico United (USLC) v. El Paso Locomotive (USLC) | 9:30 pm ET | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sacramento Republic FC (USLC) v. El Farolito (NPSL) | 10:00 pm ET | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Las Vegas Lights (USLC) v. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (USLL1) | 10:30 pm ET | Paramount+

Third Round Participants by League/Division

USL Championship (Div. II) (20): Charleston Battery, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Detroit City FC, El Paso

Locomotive FC, FC Tulsa, Indy Eleven, Las Vegas Lights FC, Loudoun United FC, Louisville City FC, Miami FC, New Mexico United, North Carolina FC, Oakland Roots SC, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Rhode Island FC, San Antonio FC, Sacramento Republic FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies

USL League One (Div. III) (9): AV ALTA FC, Charlotte Independence, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, FC Naples, One Knoxville SC, Portland Hearts of Pine, South Georgia Tormenta FC, Union Omaha, Westchester SC

MLS NEXT Pro (Div. III) (2): Columbus Crew 2, Tacoma Defiance

Open Division (1): El Farolito (NPSL)

After the Second Round was completed, the teams in the Third Round were pooled geographically into groups of four, with each team entering the tournament drawn against a team advancing from the Second Round. Further, the eight seeded USL Championship teams (4 East, 4 West) entering in the Third Round were pre-designated as hosts, while the eight lowest-seeded USL Championship teams entering were pre-designated as away teams.

Teams that did not apply to host were placed automatically into away slots, and instances where a logical geographic fit did not exist were resolved by random selection. Groups were formed to avoid league schedule conflicts and allow two rest days between league and Cup matches. If three or more teams/pairings were from the same proximity, pairings for these teams were made by random selection. Any teams who are precluded from playing each other until the Final were not paired.

About the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned U.S. Soccer's national champion since 1914. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and is open to professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The 2025 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The 2025 tournament features a total purse worth $1 million that includes a $600,000 award for the champion.

Los Angeles Football Club of MLS is the defending Champion. The 109th edition of the tournament concluded on September 25, 2024, with LAFC beating four-time Champions Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to become Open Cup Champions for the first time.

The official website of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is ussoccer.com/us-open-cup. Fans can also follow the competition on X/Twitter and Instagram @OpenCup and Facebook @OfficialOpenCup.

The Boys in Blue are home Saturday vs. North Carolina FC at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium in their "Kick for a Cause" game with partner Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana. Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.