FC Tulsa Draws Phoenix Rising FC for Third Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

April 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CHICAGO - FC Tulsa will face Phoenix Rising FC at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 16, at Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium (Tulsa, Okla.) in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced today.

FC Tulsa enters its fifth-ever trip to the Third Round following a 3-1 victory over USL League One side Forward Madison FC on Tuesday. Holding a 3-1-0 league record and winning its first five of six contests across all competitions - the most among USL Championship teams - it heads to (arena) looking to advance past the Third Round for the third time in club history. The club meets a Phoenix Rising FC squad which enters the tournament carrying a 0-2-2 record in league play.

Play will mark a rematch between the two sides, as FC Tulsa defeated Phoenix Rising FC, 1-0, in its March 8 season opener.

Tickets for the Third Round match will be released in the coming days, while fans can catch the action on Paramount+.

FC Tulsa advances to the Third Round alongside 16 USL Championship clubs that received automatic berths, as well as USL Championship sides El Paso Locomotive, Loudoun United FC, and Miami FC, who earned their spots by advancing through the first two rounds.

FC Tulsa's journey featured a 1-0 victory over Tulsa Athletic in the First Round, with Taylor Calheira notching a late-game penalty score, and a 3-1 triumph over Forward Madison FC where Owen Damm, Kalil ElMedkhar and Calheira found the net.

As a club, FC Tulsa has garnered leaguewide attention as the only team to earn Team of the Week honors in each of the first four weeks of play. Head Coach Luke Spencer earned his first Coach of the Week award, while defender Arthur Rogers collected his second nod of the season after leading the team last week. The club's Week 4 victory over Sacramento Republic FC marked its first-ever win against the team in 15 tries and added to a growing list of historic milestones, including its first win against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

FC Tulsa will travel to Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium, the home of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, four days after taking on Oakland Roots SC in league play on Saturday, April 12, at 7 p.m. CT. Its home match at ONEOK Field will feature a t-shirt giveaway as it celebrates Ascension St. John Night, and will also carry local coverage on FOX23.

