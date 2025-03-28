Republic FC Blanked by FC Tulsa

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC's league-leading fourteen-game undefeated streak against FC Tulsa ended on Friday night as the Indomitable Club fell 0-1 on the road. After a tightly-contested battle that saw Danny Vitiello come up with four saves, a late Tulsa corner was enough to give Sacramento its first loss of the year.

Republic FC built up pressure to set up a good chance in the 17th minute. Surrounded by defenders, Sebastian Herrera, making his first start of the year, slotted the ball through to Russell Cicerone. His cross was deflected out to Luis Felipe for a low one-touch shot from distance, but the shot went wide.

Later in the half, Cristian Parano nearly found the breakthrough goal as he dribbled through three defenders and laid the ball off for Luis Felipe. With a one-two play, the Brazilian nearly got the pass to Parano in front of goal, but the defender was able to stretch enough to get a foot to the ball and set up a corner kick.

Tulsa's most dangerous chances would come from the corner flag. After nearly getting on the board in back-to-back plays early in the 66th minute, a well-placed corner from Arthur Rogers

Met the head of Taylor Calheira for the game winner in the 87th minute.

The match marked Rodrigo Lopez's return to play. The team captain made his first appearance since tearing his ACL in May 2024, recording 19 touches, four duels won, and one chance created.

Republic FC will return home next Saturday to host Eastern Conference club Louisville City FC. Tickets to the 7:00 p.m. match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 1 FC Tulsa

USL Championship

ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

March 28, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - none ; TUL - Taylor Calheira (Arthur Rogers) 87'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Jack Gurr (caution) 74'; TUL - Baboucar Diallo (caution) 32'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello (C), Freddy Kleemann, Chibi Ukaegbu, Jack Gurr, Michel Benitez, Dominik Wanner (AJ Edwards 90'), Justin Portillo (Rodrigo Lopez 77'), Luis Felipe, Cristian Parano (Blake Willey 77'), Russell Cicerone, Sebastian Herrera (Lewis Jamieson 68')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Tyler Clegg, Trevor Amann

Stats: Shots: 15, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 4, Fouls: 19, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 2

FC Tulsa: Bryan Dowd, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko (C), Arthur Rogers, Owen Damm, Giordano Colli (Patrick Seagrist 90'), Boubacar Diallo, Harvey St. Clair, Kalil ElMedkhar (Marcos Cerato 68'), Taylor Calheira, Stefan Stojanovic (Stefan Lukic 85')

Unused Substitutes: Johan Peñaranda, Delentz Pierre, Edwin Laszo, Faysal Bettache

Stats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 1, Fouls: 21, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 0

