FC Tulsa Earns First Win Against Sacramento Republic FC in Franchise History, 1-0

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - Taylor Calheira's late-game score saw FC Tulsa defeat Sacramento Republic FC for the first time in franchise history, 1-0, at ONEOK Field.

With the result, FC Tulsa carries nine points (3-1-0) into the weekend while Sacramento Republic FC returns home with four points (1-1-1). The victory was the club's first in 15 meetings and its second-ever win against a new opponent this season, following its home-opening win against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Calm play underlined the opening segments of play with Cristian Parano of Sacramento Republic FC triggering the first shot attempt 11 minutes into action. FC Tulsa replied a minute later as a pair of crosses provided Taylor Calheira a window from the top left of the penalty area, however the moving attempt soared high.

With goalkeeper Bryan Dowd notching his first start with the club, FC Tulsa fended a pair of tries in the 17th minute, with Parano being blocked and Luis Rodriguez's ground strike missing wide right. Both sides posted one shot on target in the opening half, with Sacramento Republic FC leading the shot margin, 9-2.

FC Tulsa kept a calculated attack in the second half, firing five shots in a three-minute stretch, but were unable to find the net. Calheira had a window in the 66th minute from the middle of the box, but had his shot rise above the crossbar.

Calheira got his redemption in the 87th minute, flicking in a header from the middle of the box off an Arthur Rogers corner kick. It marked Calheira's first goal in USL Championship play and his second with the club, joining a penalty-kick in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. FC Tulsa held Sacramento Republic FC to its season low in shot attempts on Saturday, while Dowd earned a clean sheet in his debut.

Next up, FC Tulsa continues its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run on Wednesday, taking on Forward Madison FC in round two. Fans can catch the action at the club's official watch party at The Tulsan (412 E 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74120). FC Tulsa returns to league play on Saturday, April 12, for Ascension St. John Night at ONEOK Field, featuring a free t-shirt giveaway for fans.

Goals:

87' TUL - T. Calheira

Cards:

32' TUL - B. Diallo

74' SAC - J. Gurr

Lineups:

TUL: Bryan Dowd, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Arthur Rogers, Owen Damm, Giordano Colli, Boubacar Diallo, Harvey St Clair, Kalil ElMedkhar, Taylor Calheira, Stefan Stojanovic

(Subs Used: Marcos Cerato, Patrick Seagrist, Stefan Lukic)

SAC: Danny Vitiello, Michelle Benítez, Freddy Kleemann, Chibuike Ukaegbu, Dominik Wanner, Luis Rodrigues, Cristian Parano, Jack Gurr, Russell Cicerone, Sebastián Herrera, Justin Portillo

(Subs Used: Rodrigo Lopez, Blake Wiley, Aaron Edwards, Lewis Jamieson)

