Hartford Aims to Kick off 2025 Home Slate with a Victory

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







The Boys in Green are back at home on Saturday, March 29 to open their 2025 home slate against Western Conference side El Paso Locomotive FC. Both Hartford (0-2-0) and El Paso (0-1-2) are in search of their first wins in league play this season. With a fortress to protect, Hartford is seeking to re-write early season woes by claiming all three points against El Paso at Trinity Health Stadium.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC vs EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE

WHEN: Saturday, March 29th, 2 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

Start Your Engines

Hartford's 0-2 start to the USL Championship season is not the opening to the season they envisioned, especially after last year. Hartford started the 2024 campaign 3-1-0, going on the road to beat El Paso 1-0 in the season's opening match and bookending a 2-1 loss to North Carolina with home victories over Birmingham Legion and Miami FC. This kind of start is not unfamiliar to the Hartford faithful. Athletic began both the 2022 and 2023 seasons with records of 0-2-1.

Home Cooking

A return to Trinity Health Stadium and Fortress Hartford might be just what the doctor ordered for Head Coach Brendan Burke's group. Last year, Hartford recorded its best home record in club history at 9-4-4 and if that weren't enough, the Boys in Green are already off to a rocking start at Fortress Hartford, disposing of the New York Shockers 3-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Take A Chance On Us

Surprising as it might be, five of the top six chance creators on Hartford are defenders. Sebastian Anderson leads the way with 3 chances created from his right back position and left back Emmanuel Samadia comes in second with two chances. Center backs Arturo Diz Pe, Jordan Scarlett and Joe Farrell each have one. Both Samadia and Diz Pe missed Saturday's match up with Pittsburgh, Samadia after serving a suspension for a red card earned in the season opener and Diz Pe after picking up an injury in the same game.

About the Opponent

At 0-1-2, El Paso Locomotive scored six goals in their first two matches, but managed to pull out just one point in each. They let a 4-1 advantage 53 minutes into a match against Phoenix Rising FC slip away at home, as Phoenix roared back to capture a draw. Like Hartford, El Paso notched a first round U.S. Open Cup win over their own against Harpos FC (Boulder, Colorado) in dominant fashion 5-1. They tasted defeat last time out in a close 1-0 battle against New Mexico United.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Sebastian Anderson, DF, #2

With MLS experience by the time he was just 16, Hartford defender Sebastian Anderson knows what it takes to reach the pinnacle of American soccer. He was the youngest to sign and debut for the Colorado Rapids in April 2019, and 2025 marks the first year of his professional career outside of the Centennial State. Now 22, Anderson combines valuable experience with raw talent, providing the foundation to elevate his game. Standing at 5 '8 and 150 lbs, the Sacramento, California native is still growing into his frame but is a consistent presence in the backline often going unnoticed. With a chance to play in front of the home crowd on Saturday for the first time, Anderson's scrappiness and tenacity will be on full display. He has the potential to be a fan favorite.

El Paso - Armando Moreno, FW, #9

Locomotive may be without a win in three matches, but their attack in the final-third is not the issue. Forward Amando Moreno is tied for first in the USL Championship with three goals on the young campaign, including a brace against Phoenix Rising in a thrilling 4-4 draw. For his first goal, Moreno collided with Rising's goalkeeper before popping back up, taking a touch, and calmly delivering the ball into the back of the net. In year two with El Paso, Moreno is already halfway to matching his goal tally from last year (6), meaning a potential breakout season could be in store for the Perth Amboy, New Jersey native. He also carries international experience, with 13 appearances for El Salvador. Standing at 5'7, Moreno is known for his explosive speed and relentless grit, always willing to dive into the fire.

Join the Conversation

For live updates, follow along on Twitter using the hashtag #HFDvELP

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.