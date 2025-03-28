WISH-TV & MyINDY-TV 23 to Broadcast Indy Eleven Games for 12th Consecutive Year

Indianapolis - DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced that the stations will be the Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven for the 12th year in a row. Fans of Indiana's Team will have a free over-the-air option to watch a minimum of 15 matches this season.

"WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are proud to continue our partnership as the home to the Indy Eleven, bringing professional USL soccer to the homes of more Indiana viewers than ever before," said McCoy. "The partnership with Indy Eleven demonstrates our commitment to local sports in our community."

To prepare for the season, WISH-TV aired "All Access Indy: Indy Eleven" on March 14 prior to the season opener. The broadcast schedule begins tomorrow on MyINDY-TV 23 with the home opener for the "Boys in Blue" against defending champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

"Our goal has always been to serve as Indiana's Team, and thanks to Circle City Broadcasting, more Hoosiers than ever before will be able to watch and follow Indy Eleven," said Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven President and CEO. "The club and our fans know they are watching the premier local broadcast in the USL Championship when they turn on an Indy Eleven game, and we look forward to WISH-TV & MyINDY-TV 23 delivering those again this season."

Longtime play-by-play man Greg Rakestraw returns for his 12th season as the Voice of Indy Eleven. He will be joined in the broadcast booth this season by a pair of newcomers - former Indy Eleven and Indiana Hoosier fan favorite, Brad Ring, as well as Indiana Soccer Hall of Famer, Dan Kapsalis, who will share analyst duties. In addition, Tupelo Honey, a Gray Media company, will handle game-day broadcast production for the 11th consecutive year.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every Indy Eleven broadcast on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 will be followed by the Indy Eleven Post-Game Show, a wrap up of the evening's action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana's Team.

The Boys in Blue host 2024 USL Champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Carroll Stadium tomorrow at 7 pm. Single-game tickets are available for all matches via Ticketmaster. Season, Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Fans can follow the Indy Eleven all season on the free WISH-TV Sports App, available to download.

