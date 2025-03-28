Monterey Bay Welcomes Phoenix Rising FC to Cardinale Stadium

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (2-1-0, 6 points) welcomes Phoenix Rising FC (0-1-2, 2 points) for a 7 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday at Cardinale Stadium in Week 4 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. The match will be broadcast locally via KION on FOX35 (46.2 over the air, 35 Dish, 47 DirecTV and 3/702 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay FC is riding a small wave of momentum in the midst of a three-game winning streak in all competitions and will look to extend its unbeaten run in the club's return home on Saturday night. A major factor in Monterey Bay's early success this season has been the team's scoring prowess. In the past week alone, the Crisp-and-Kelp scored 10 goals combined, showcasing a real glimpse of their attacking potential this season. Now - as they prepare to host a surprisingly winless Phoenix Rising FC squad that is better than their record suggests - Monterey Bay will aim to solidify its strong start with a fourth win on the trot. Another electric outing would go a long way in demonstrating that the club's early success is more than just a fast start.

The Seasiders' recent performances have also garnered significant recognition league-wide. For his two goal, one assist performance against Orange County, forward Ilijah Paul earned USL Championship Player of the Week honors. In addition, Head Coach Jordan Stewart was named the league's Coach of the Week, while forward Anton Søjberg and goalkeeper Nico Campuzano were also honored by joining Paul and Stewart on the USL Championship Team of the Week.

Historically, Monterey Bay FC and Phoenix Rising FC have played to an even 2-2-2 head-to-head record all-time, including a 1-1-1 record at Cardinale Stadium. However, Phoenix holds a slight edge via goal differential through six encounters, with an 11-9 advantage. On Saturday, Monterey Bay will look to tip the scales in their favor with a strong performance on home turf.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Mostly cloudy and 58°F

2025 Records

Monterey Bay FC (2-1-0, 6 pts, 2nd West); Phoenix Rising FC (0-1-2, 2 pts, 10th West)

