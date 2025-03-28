Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Lexington SC 3/29/25

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

At a glance...

Battle of the Unbeatens: SAFC and Lexington SC meet for the first time in a battle between two of the three undefeated teams in the Western Conference. San Antonio stands as the last perfect team in the league this season, while Lexington has kicked off its inaugural USL Championship season with a solid 1-0-2 start.

Off on the Right Foot: San Antonio's 3-0-0 start ties a club-best three matches into the season, also done in 2022. SAFC has scored five goals and conceded once in three matches in 2025, compared to scoring four goals and conceding three in 2022.

Ball Haak: Midfielder Luke Haakenson is the first SAFC player this season to net multiple goals, having scored two in the last two consecutive matches and tying his season-total from 2024.

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the team's performance in Oakland...)

"I'm happy because the guys, they applied the game plan. They executed well, because the last game in front of a great crowd, good environment, I think we control the ball for most of the most of the game, and after the one-one, we were looking for the for the lead again, and then in the second half, we were able to score the second goal, and the way we close the game was good pressure. We didn't allow any shots on goal, and I think we defended well with the lead, so hopefully this continue this Saturday in Lexington."

Forward Jake LaCava

(On what the first road win meant to the team...)

"Yeah, it just further cements the stance that we're going to be a team that's hard to beat all year, whether it's home or away. We're going to be a team that controls the game, that looks to get out ahead, and we're going to grind out results in any way that we can. You know, we want to dictate and dominate and take control of games, but sometimes we might not be able to do that, and I think we showed that we'll do whatever it takes to get the three points home or away."

USL Championship Match #3 - San Antonio FC at Lexington SC

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT

Stadium : Lexington SC Stadium, Lexington, KY

Where to Watch : CBS Sports Golazo Network

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 3-0-0 (9 pts; 1 st place in Western Conference)

Lexington SC: 1-0-2 (5 pts; 5 th place in Western Conference)

