Rhode Island FC Travels to Loudoun United FC on Saturday

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Loudoun got off to a hot start to 2025, scoring five goals in two games and picking up back-to-back road wins to kick off the season, a first in club history. Although the efficient streak saw the club finish Week 2 at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, it couldn't carry its momentum into Week 3, where it dropped points for the first time in a 2-0 loss at defending Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC. Despite being shutout in LouCity, Loudoun enters Saturday's matchup third in the USL Championship with 38 shots and 16 on target, and sixth with a 61.54 percent shooting accuracy. After joining the club on a USL Academy Contract in 2021, Fairfax, Va., native Abdellatif Aboukoura officially signed his first professional contract with Loudoun ahead of the 2025 season. In his first two appearances, the 19-year-old emerging talent scored two goals, including the game-winner in the club's first-ever win at Protective Stadium vs. Birmingham Legion FC in Week 1. In 2024, Aboukoura finished fourth on the team with five goals, which stood as the highest tally of any USL Championship player under age 20.

Making his first start of the season at Phoenix Rising FC, JJ Williams wasted no time opening his 2025 scoring account for RIFC, netting the first goal of the season with a powerful close-range header six minutes into the game. The goal was the 12th of Williams' RIFC career, which officially made him the club's all-time leading goalscorer. Williams also played a vital role in forcing a Phoenix own goal for RIFC's second strike, delivering a dangerous aerial threat that forced an attempted clearance that ended up in the back of the net. Dating back to last year's historic playoff run, nine of Williams' goals have come in his last seven games, a stretch that includes three multi-goal performances and back-to-back hat tricks. On the defensive end of its opening two games of the season, Rhode Island FC conceded three of its four goals in the first half, and all four came before the 56th minute. Including two set piece goals vs. Charleston Battery in the season opener, all four goals RIFC has given up have come from dangerous crosses into the box. In order to avoid conceding early, RIFC will need to tighten up its close-range defense and avoid giving opponents space in the 18-yard box, especially after taking the lead.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Segra Field to take on Loudoun United FC in Week 4 of the 2025 USL Championship season.

WHO

Loudoun United FC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, March 29

4 p.m. ET

WHERE

Segra Field

42095 Loudoun United Dr.

Leesburg, VA 20175

BROADCAST

ESPN+

RADIO

790 The Score (790 AM)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.