Da'vian Kimbrough Called up to U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







U.S. Soccer has announced that Republic FC forward Da'vian Kimbrough (pronunciation: Day-vee-ahn Kimm-broh) has been named to the roster for the upcoming U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida from March 30 to April 6. Kimbrough is the only player on the roster representing a USL Championship club.

This is Kimbrough's second U.S. Youth National Team call up and 10th international camp. He previously joined the U-15 squad for a training camp in October 2024. He has also completed the youth ranks of Mexico's national team.

Since becoming the youngest professional player in American soccer in August 2023, Kimbrough has made four appearances for the first team and has been named to the gameday roster in each of the club's first two matches in 2025. He is also training and competing with the club's academy for the 2024-25 season, primarily playing up three age groups with the U-19 squad. In 16 academy appearances, he has scored 11 goals and added five assists.

Since the launch of the club's Youth Academy in 2015, over 65 players have been selected to represent their respective nations on the international stage, showcase their talents in Youth National Team camps, or be invited to U.S. YNT Regional ID Center sessions alongside other top youth players. Most recently, Kimbrough's teammate Chibi Ukaegbu was selected to the U.S. U-20 squad for training camp and friendlies against the U.S. Men's National Team and MLS side Nashville SC.

Republic FC is calling on the region's top youth players to come out for the opportunity to join the Indomitable Club. On April 23 and 25, the club is hosting tryout sessions at Cosumnes River College for payers interested in joining its youth development academy teams for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Tryouts are open to players born in 2009-2014 and registration is open now at SacRepublicFC.com/Academy-Tryouts.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.