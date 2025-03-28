Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces Partnership with AC Transit

March 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots and Soul are thrilled to announce the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District (AC Transit) as the Club's Official Public Transportation Partner. As the nation's third-largest bus-only transit agency, AC Transit keeps the East Bay moving with a fleet of over 600 buses, highlighting why 26.6 million riders relied on its service this year alone. Since 1960, AC Transit has provided safe, reliable, and sustainable transit services. With over 20 years as a leader in zero emission bus technology, AC Transit continues its commitment to environmentally responsible public transportation.

"AC Transit is more than public transit; it is a lifeline connecting communities, reducing barriers to opportunity, and fostering economic and social growth by making mobility accessible to all", stated Andrea Lepore Vice President Brand Partnerships Oakland Roots SC. "Our AC Transit bus wraps help paint a vibrant mosaic across the town, creating mobile works of art traveling throughout the entire region."

This transit partnership extends beyond the pitch, with two AC Transit buses featuring Oakland Roots-branded mosaic bus wraps available for riders on East Bay and San Francisco bus lines. The "mosaic" goes beyond just the Club's logo but also serves as a vibrant, rolling canvas that celebrates the languages, cultures, and people of the East Bay. AC Transit will also engage with fans at Roots and Soul games through field boards, video board signage, and game-day activations.

"AC Transit proudly serves some of the Bay Area's most diverse communities, with 75 percent of riders identifying as people of color, making equity the foundation of everything we do, including this partnership," said AC Transit's Interim General Manager Kathleen Kelly. "With 130 bus lines across the East Bay and eight routes connecting to the Oakland Coliseum, this collaboration begins with a stadium ride aboard our vibrant mosaic-wrapped buses, but we believe it will extend into a pathway for growth and new opportunities for every rider."

Headed to an Oakland Roots game at the Coliseum this season? Take AC Transit for a smooth and convenient ride! There are several bus lines connected to the Oakland Coliseum via Coliseum BART, including Lines 45, 46L, 73, 90, 98, 646, 657, and 805.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.