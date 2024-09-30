Strike Force and Head Coach Genuser Agree to Extension

September 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







The San Diego Strike Force have announced Taylor Genuser has been extended as head coach for the 2025 Indoor Football League season.

Genuser will enter his third season as head coach in 2025 while also serving as the offensive pass game coordinator. In 2024, his offense posted 46.2 points per game (6th in IFL, leader posted 52.8), 3,308 passing yards (2nd in IFL by only 28 yards), 77 passing touchdowns (1st in IFL), and allowed the fewest sacks in the IFL (6) in route to a franchise-best 11-win season. Defensively, San Diego led the league in the regular season with 28 interceptions.

The Strike Force entered the Western Conference Playoffs as the fourth seed and upset the defending champion and first seeded Bay Area Panthers before falling to the eventual 2024 IFL Champion Arizona Rattlers in the conference final.

He first spent time on the San Diego Strike Force staff in their inaugural season of 2019 as offensive coordinator. He then returned in 2022 and started the season as offensive coordinator before being elevated to interim head coach to finish the year.

Last season under Genuser, the San Diego offense started the season with a two-quarterback rotation before making a blockbuster trade in Week 6 and acquired veteran indoor quarterback Nate Davis from the Duke City Gladiators.

Davis, despite only playing in 10 games, finished the season ranked seventh in total passing yards while leading the league in average passing yards per game (212). His 48 touchdown passes was tied for second in the IFL - matching Lorenzo Brown of Sioux Falls who played in 18 total games and trailing Dalton Sneed (Bay Area), Anthony Russo (Massachusetts), and Hilliard (Quad City) who all threw for 49 touchdowns while playing in at least four more games than Davis.

The Strike Force offense was highlighted by their trio of top-tier receivers in Marques "Hoodie" Rodgers (15 games, 63 receptions, 760 yards, 14 receiving touchdowns), Carlos Thompson (15 games, 50 receptions, 661 yards, 16 receiving touchdowns), and regular season receiving triple crown winner Kentrez Bell (15 games, 82 receptions, 1092 yards, 24 receiving touchdowns).

In addition to coaching for the Strike Force, Taylor has been the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for Helix Charter High School in San Diego. He also spent time as a quarterbacks and receivers coach at San Diego Mesa College after being an assistant coach at Clovis North and Clovis West High Schools in Fresno.

San Diego finished the 2023 season with a record of 6-9, but lost three games by 3 points or less. Had those three games swung in the Strike Force's favor, they would've been in playoff contention.

As a player, Genuser played four seasons of professional indoor football as a quarterback for the Erie Explosion (CIFL), Billings Wolves (IFL), Iowa Barnstormers (IFL), Duke City Gladiators (CIF), and Sioux City Bandits (CIF). He spent his college years at New Mexico Highlands University and College of the Sequoias.

