Stockton Kings Name Gabriel Harris as General Manager and Quinton Crawford as Head Coach

October 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced Gabriel Harris as general manager and Quinton Crawford as head coach.

Harris, 33, is in his second season with Stockton, having served as the assistant general manager for the Kings last season. He assisted in building the roster that achieved the G League's best record during the 2023-24 season.Stockton saw three call-ups in Mason Jones signing a two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings, Jaylen Nowell signing with the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons, and Keon Ellis' contract being converted from a two-way to a regular contract by the Sacramento Kings.

The former Stanford Cardinal was a four-year scholarship athlete and was selected to the PAC-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention team. Harris earned his bachelor's degree in psychology (2009-2013) and master's degree in communication and media studies (2014-15).He later earned certification from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Applied Data Science Program (2022-23). The Birmingham, Alabama, native played professionally for the Pee Dee Vipers of the Premier Basketball League, earning Player of the Week honors three times (2013-14).

Crawford, 34, joins Stockton after spending last season as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns under Frank Vogel (2023-24). Prior to the Suns, he served as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks under Jason Kidd (2022-23), and the Los Angeles Lakers (2019-2022) where he helped the Lakers win their 17th NBA championship title in 2020. Before joining the Lakers, he served as the head video coordinator and player development coach with the Charlotte Hornets (2018-19). Previously, Crawford worked for the Orlando Magic, serving as head video coordinator with a role in player development in 2017-18 after spending the 2016-17 season as an assistant video coordinator. Crawford began his professional career as an assistant video coordinator with the Sacramento Kings in the 2015-16 season.

The Old Bridge, New Jersey native, played collegiately at Middlesex Community College (2008-2010) in Edison, before joining the University of Arizona Wildcats as a walk-on transfer (2011-13). His tenure in Arizona included a Sweet 16 run in 2013. He later earned his master's degree in education psychology from Pepperdine University where he served as a graduate manager and video exchange coordinator for two seasons (2013-15) for the men's basketball program. Crawford becomes Stockton's 11th head coach in franchise history.

The Stockton Kings will host the Salt Lake City Stars on opening night on Wednesday, November 13 at 7 p.m. at Adventist Health Arena.

