Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Liam Robbins

October 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Liam Robbins from the Birmingham Squadron in exchange for the returning player rights to Marquese Chriss and a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

Robbins, a 7-0, 250-pound center started his college career at Drake University where he averaged 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds across two seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20). For his junior season (2020-21), Robbins transferred to the University of Minnesota and appeared in 23 games with averages of 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Following his time with the Gophers, Robbins transferred to Vanderbilt for two seasons. For his final season in college, Robbins posted averages of 15.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and was named 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

