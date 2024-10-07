Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Former Bucks Player Sam Merrill
October 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Sam Merrill and a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Cleveland Charge in exchange for the returning player rights to Elijah Hughes.
Merrill, a 6-4, 205-pound guard was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020 NBA Draft before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks where he appeared in 30 games during the 2020-21 season averaging 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds. In August 2021, Merrill was traded to the Memphis Grizzles where he appeared in six games during the 2021-22 season. Following his time with the Grizzles, the Utah native was selected first overall in the 2023 NBA G League Draft by the Cleveland Charge and appeared in 39 games averaging 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during the 2022-23 season. In March 2023, Merrill signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers which was later converted to a standard contract. Most recently, Merrill appeared in 61 games for the Cavaliers posting 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during the 2023-24 season.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from October 7, 2024
- Stockton Kings Name Gabriel Harris as General Manager and Quinton Crawford as Head Coach - Stockton Kings
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Former Bucks Player Sam Merrill - Wisconsin Herd
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Herd Stories
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Former Bucks Player Sam Merrill
- Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Terence Davis and Isiaih Mosley
- Wisconsin Herd to Hold National Anthem Auditions
- Statement from the Milwaukee Bucks and the Wisconsin Herd on the Passing of Herd Assistant Coach Joe Wolf
- Wisconsin Herd to Host Third Annual Run with the Herd 5K & 1K Family Fun Run