Wisconsin Herd Acquires Returning Player Rights to Former Bucks Player Sam Merrill

October 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Sam Merrill and a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Cleveland Charge in exchange for the returning player rights to Elijah Hughes.

Merrill, a 6-4, 205-pound guard was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020 NBA Draft before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks where he appeared in 30 games during the 2020-21 season averaging 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds. In August 2021, Merrill was traded to the Memphis Grizzles where he appeared in six games during the 2021-22 season. Following his time with the Grizzles, the Utah native was selected first overall in the 2023 NBA G League Draft by the Cleveland Charge and appeared in 39 games averaging 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during the 2022-23 season. In March 2023, Merrill signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers which was later converted to a standard contract. Most recently, Merrill appeared in 61 games for the Cavaliers posting 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during the 2023-24 season.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.