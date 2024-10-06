Orlando Pride Win NWSL Shield with 2-0 Victory over Washington Spirit

October 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (17-0-6, 57 points) defeated the Washington Spirit (15-6-2, 48 points) 2-0 on Sunday night to win the 2024 NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax. The victory tied the league record for points in a single season with 57 and wins with 17.

The Pride earned the Club's first trophy in their history, clinching the NWSL Shield with three games remaining in the regular season. The Pride are the sixth different team to win the Shield and the first team to clinch it while being undefeated. Orlando is now unbeaten in 23 consecutive matches this season, 24 dating back to last season.

The teams stayed level through a cagey first half. Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made a key stop in the 25th minute to keep her 13th clean sheet of the season. The 13th clean sheet ties the NWSL record for most shutouts in a season by a single club. Orlando threatened the Spirit backline throughout the first period, but the score remained blank through 45 minutes.

The Pride continued to attack in the second half and finally broke through early. Barbra Banda raced through the Spirit backline before she was fouled by Washington defender Tara McKeown in the penalty box. Orlando captain Marta took to the spot and slotted home the opening goal to put the Pride ahead, serving as her eighth goal of the season.

Orlando doubled its advantage soon after with the Pride pressuring the Spirit backline, and Adriana forcing a turnover deep in the Washington half. She dribbled into the box and fired a shot which deflected off McKeown and into the goal.

Scoring Summary:

57' Marta (Penalty Kick) - ORL 1, WAS 0

Orlando opened the scoring in the second half from the penalty spot. Barbra Banda broke through the backline, and Washington defender Tara McKeown fouled Banda in the box. The Pride's captain coolly took to the spot and placed the ball past the Spirit goalkeeper's outstretched fingertips.

73' Tara McKeown (Own Goal) - ORL 2, WAS 0

The Pride pressed high, and Adriana forced a turnover deep in Washington's half. She drove into the box and fired an early shot. The ball ricocheted off Spirit defender Tara McKeown and trickled over the goal line to double Orlando's advantage.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"A lot of praise has to go to the players and what they've done, they've been incredible. Their efforts and what they've put into this year, and I said to them before, it wasn't our time last year. They were bitterly disappointed with how the season ended, and it just wasn't meant to be, so they took that as fuel going into this year. I can't doubt them, and they've been absolutely amazing from start to finish. I'm so happy for them that they finally got the job done tonight, in front of our own fans."

Match Notes:

The Orlando Pride clinched the 2024 NWSL Shield for the first time in Club history.

Orlando tied the NWSL record for points (57) and wins (17) in a single season.

Sunday's win extended the Pride's league-record unbeaten streak to 23 games.

Marta scored her eighth goal of the season and the 39th of her career, extending her record for most goals scored with the Pride all time.

Marta earned her 11th finish from the penalty spot of her career, which is now tied for third most all-time in regular season play.

With five saves on the night, goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse extended her single-season NWSL record to 13 clean sheets.

It has officially been a year to the day since the Pride lost its last match.

Head Coach Seb Hines made two changes to the Starting XI from the team that earned a 3-1 victory against the Houston Dash last week, with Angelina and Kerry Abello earning the starting spots.

Next Match: The Pride will hit the road on a quick turnaround and travel to Portland to take on the Portland Thorns on Friday, Oct. 11. The match is set to kick off at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime.

