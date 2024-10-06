Watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit on ESPN2

October 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Orlando Pride will host the Washington Spirit on Sunday night with a chance to clinch the NWSL Shield. With 54 points, a Pride win would stretch their lead over Washington in second place to 10 points and secure their spot at the top of the table and the best team in the regular season.

Both clubs met earlier this season with the Pride coming away with a 3-2 road victory in April. Adriana and Barbra Banda opened the scoring for the Pride and Summer Yates provided the game-winning penalty kick in the 57th minute.

With 16 wins this season, the Pride are just one win away from tying the NWSL record for most wins in a season which was done by the North Carolina Courage in 2018. Orlando also earned its eighth home win of the season in their 3-1 win over the Dash, which set a new Club record for most home wins in a season, bettering a record they broke last season with seven.

Quote of the Week:

"It is number one versus number two. We expect a very competitive game. Washington have been in good form as well, as well as us. I expect both teams to go out and want to get a win."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Houston Dash 1 (9/28/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Carson Pickett, Angelina, Marta; Yūki Nagasato

Washington's Last Matchup: Washington Spirit 2, Angel City FC 1 (9/27/24, BMO Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Ashley Hatch, Makenna Morris; Messiah Bright

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 7-6-6 (Home: 4-2-3, Away: 3-4-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Washington Spirit 2 (4/26/24, Audi Field)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Portland Thorns

Date & Time: Friday, Oct. 11, 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Providence Park, Portland, Ore.

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Entitlement Sponsor: Orlando Health | Women's Institute

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ESPN 2

