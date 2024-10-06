Utah Royals Defeat Portland Thorns 2-1 at Providence Park

October 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Oregon - Utah Royals FC (6-14-3, 21pts, 12th NWSL) bring the Mountain Heir to the Rose City and defeat Portland Thorns (8-11-4, 28pts, 7th NWSL) 2-1.

Entering Matchweek 23 the Royals needed a result to remain in the postseason conversation. With elimination on the line, the Royals imposed its will early, dominating the first half. At the break URFC held a 61/39 advantage of possession, completing over 100 more passes than the hosts (281/179) at a 85 percent success rate.

Ally Sentnor made her presence felt early returning to the squad after missing five matches while captaining the United States in the U-20 World Cup in Columbia. The U.S. captain earned the bronze ball enroute to securing the Bronze medal with the United States. Sentnor came closest to finding the net in a 0-0 first half hitting the far post in the 36th minute for the Royals. URFC took twice as many shots in the first half as the hosts (14/7) putting four on target.

After missing the last match due to an injury occurring during warmups, Mandy Haught returned to the starting XI. Saving all three of Portland's shots on target, Haught kept an egg on the scoreboard thanks to two massive nearpost saves in the first 45.

Madness ensued after the break with three goals coming in the first seven minutes. Former Portland Thorns striker Hannah Betfort started the scoring in the 47th minute. Betford logged the first ever Royals goal in Portland scoring in her first appearance in Providence Park since leaving the Thorns to join the Royals. The goal marks Betforts third goal across all competitions, her first goal in the NWSL regular season this year.

Summer transfer window signee Mina Tanaka opened her Royals scoring account three minutes later tapping in the rebound with a diving header off of Claudia Zornoza's freekick rebounding off the crossbar. The visitors took a commanding 2-0 lead in the 50th minute.

Conceding a league-leading eighth penalty kick in the 52nd minute Portland narrowed the deficit to one after converting from the spot. URFC now sits three penalties behind the 2019 Chicago Red Stars who conceded a league-record 11 penalties in a single season.

Weathering the Thorns attack in the final phase of the match the Royals remain unbeaten and move to 6-0-1 when scoring first in a match.

Utah Royals return home to host Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, October 13th. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. MT at America first Field. Tickets are available at rsl.com/utahroyals.

POR 1 : 2 UTA

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

UTA: Hannah Betfort (Ally Sentnor) 47': Earning possession entering the middle third Ally Sentnor played a through ball to Betfort splitting two highly pressed Portland center backs in attacking formation. Betfort outpaced the Portland defenders taking a settling touch before chipping Shelby Hogan who came off her line from outside the 18.

UTA: Mina Tanaka (unassisted) 50': Taking the set piece just inside of the final third Claudia Zornoza went for goal. Hitting the bottom of the crossbar Mina Tanaka came crashing in, scoring with a diving header in traffic to the far post scoring off a second chance opportunity.

POR: Olivia Moultrie (Penalty) 53': Pointing to the spot after a collision inside the 18 the referee awarded Portland a penalty. Taking the ball Olivio Moultrie stepped up to the spot and fired a well struck ball to the bottom left corner beating the outstretched arms of Mandy Haught.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-3-3): Mandy Haught; Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava ©, Zoe Burns; Ana Tejada, Claudia Zornoza, Ally Sentnor (Dana Foederer 90+9); Cloé Lacasse, Hannah Betfort, Mina Tanaka (Cameron Tucker, 58)

Subs not used: Cristina Roque, Agnes Nyberg, Michele Vasconcelos, Brecken Mozingo, Mikayla Cluff, Shae Murison

Portland Thorns FC (3-5-2): Shelby Hogan; Becky Sauerbrunn, Isabella Obaze, Kelli Hubly (Nicole Payne, 77); Marie Müller (Payton Linnehan, 73), Reyna Reyes, Sam Coffey, Olivia Moultrie, Jessie Fleming; Morgan Weaver (Alexa Spaanstra, 90+1), Christine Sinclair ©

Subs not used: Sophie Hirst, Izzy D'Aquila, Kat Asman, Marissa Sheva, Mallie McKenzie

Stats Summary: POR / UTA

Possession: 45 / 55

Shots: 13 / 21

Shots on Goal: 4 / 9

Corner Kicks: 3 / 4

Fouls: 9 / 8

