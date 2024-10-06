RSL Extend Unbeaten Run to Five Games with 1-0 Win at San Jose

October 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Real Salt Lake (15-7-11, 56 Pts, t-3rd West) extended the Club's active five-game unbeaten run with an impressive 1-0 win away at San Jose Earthquakes, the Utah side recording a second consecutive clean sheet at PayPal Park on Saturday night.

Bay Area native and MLS All-Star MF Diego Luna scored a thumping drive from outside the penalty box 12 minutes from full time as RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's men clinched a top four seed and home-field advantage in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, now tied with Seattle in the third overall position in the Western Conference standings entering Major League Soccer's Oct. 19 Decision Day..

RSL also now need just one more win, in its final game against Vancouver, to establish a new all-time single season point record of 59 points, surpassing the 57 points accrued back in 2012, whilst a draw in its concluding game would equal the long-standing record.

GK Zac MacMath earned his sixth clean sheet of the 2024 campaign. The shutout is also his 29th for Real Salt Lake, in 97 career reg. season contests.

With yet another shutout, the result also represented the team's second consecutive clean sheet, and ninth overall of the season, and its first successive clean sheet stretch since its pair earned on April 13 and 20, in 0-0 and 4-0 results against Columbus and Chicago respectively

RSL remain in the running for one of the 10 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup spots and could clinch it with a third-place end-of-regular-season Western Conference finish.

Midfielder Diego Luna's second-half strike now, against his hometown team and former academy side, now moves him up to seven goals in domestic competitions this year, to go with his 12 assists.

RSL, in the 2024 season, have now earned the second-most road points of all time in franchise history, (23) and behind only its 2023 campaign (28).

Tonight's win extends the Claret-and-Cobalt's unbeaten streak to five games since its last loss, 4-1 to Houston, on Sept. 14, and now guarantees the team a top 4 finish in the West regardless of what happens on "Decision Day."

Captain and MLS Golden Boot contender, Chicho Arango, remains tied with Álvaro Saborio for the all-time single-season franchise goalscoring record at 17 goals. Arango's assist last Saturday was his first appearance on the scoresheet since July 6 at Atlanta United.

Midfielders Dominik Marczuk (Poland U21), Zavier Gozo (USA U19), and goalkeeper Gavin Beavers (USA U20) will all travel to meet up with their national teams on Sunday for the upcoming FIFA international break.

RSL development side Real Monarchs, featuring Gozo play in the 2024 MLS Next Pro "Decision Day" on Sunday, Oct. 6, at America First Field in Sandy for a crucial playoff qualification spot. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. MT, and admission is free.

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Zac MacMath; Javain Brown, Justen Glad ©, Philip Quinton, Alexandros Katranis; Nelson Palacio (Emeka Eneli, 71'), Braian Ojeda; Dominik Marczuk (Matt Crooks, 71'), Diogo Gonçalves (Andrew Brody, 86'), Diego Luna (Lachlan Brook, 86'); Anderson Julio (Chicho Arango, 55')

Subs not used: Maikel Chang, Erik Holt, Gavin Beavers, Noel Caliskan

San Jose Earthquakes (4-2-3-1): Daniel; Carlos Akapo, Tanner Beason, Rodrigues, Oscar Verhoeven (Vitor Costa, 75'); Jackson Yueill (Alfredo Morales, 75'), Niko Tsakiris (Preston Judd, 81'); Cristian Espinoza ©, Hernán López, Paul Marie (Amahl Pellegrino, 63'); Jeremy Ebobisse (Jack Skahan, 63')

Subs not used: Bruno Wilson, Tommy Thompson, Daniel Munie, William Yarbrough

Stats Summary: RSL / SJ

Shots: 14 / 5

Shots on Goal: 6 / 1

Saves: 1 / 5

Corner Kicks: 9 / 2

Fouls: 20 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Alex Katranis (Yellow Card - 45')

RSL: Anderson Julio (Yellow Card - 53')

RSL: Zac MacMath (Yellow Card - 85')

RSL: Justen Glad (Yellow Card - 90'+5')

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.