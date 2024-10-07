Christine Sinclair Will Join Vancouver Rise FC Ownership Group

October 7, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced on Monday that global soccer icon Christine Sinclair will join the club's ownership group ahead of the inaugural Northern Super League (NSL) season. The hometown hero will join majority owner Greg Kerfoot on the Vancouver Rise FC ownership team.

The Canadian superstar is expected to visit BC Place, likely her last professional game in Canada, on Tuesday, October 15 when the Vancouver Whitecaps FC League1 BC women's team hosts National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Portland Thorns in the Concacaf W Champions Cup. Tickets remain available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps.

"Growing up in Burnaby, I would have never imagined becoming an owner of a professional women's soccer club in my hometown," said Sinclair. "I want every little girl in British Columbia and Canada to be inspired to play or coach or manage - see the opportunity for women in sport. I'm so excited to be a part of this movement, and to be able to share my passion to help this club grow."

On the international level, Sinclair is the highest scoring player in history, male or female, with an incredible 190 international goals. Her 23 years playing for Canada included 331 matches, six FIFA World Cups and four Summer Olympic Games, winning the gold medal in 2021 and the bronze medal in 2012 and 2016.

"There are few names in the history of Canadian sport, and the history of soccer, as big as Christine Sinclair," added Stephanie Labbé, Vancouver Rise FC sporting director. "She has made an unmatched impact on the sporting landscape in Canada, inspiring millions of people across the country. We are thrilled that she has taken an ownership role with our club to make an equally large impact on the future of the game. We have won gold together and now we are both excited to take this next journey together in Canada with Vancouver Rise FC."

Sinclair recently announced that she would retire from playing at the end of her current season with Portland Thorns. She has been pivotal in each of the Thorns six trophies, including NWSL Championships in 2013, 2017, and 2022.

"We are thrilled to have Christine officially join our club," said Sinead King, Vancouver Rise FC president. "Her unparalleled experience as a professional player, combined with a deep connection to our community, makes this partnership truly special. This collaboration underscores our commitment to elevating women's soccer and solidifying Vancouver Rise FC as a key player on both the national and international stage."

Prior to playing in the NWSL, Sinclair was a force for the Vancouver Whitecaps in the former USL W-League, recording 23 goals and 10 assists in 21 appearances. This included the 2006 season, where she led the team with 12 goals and four assists during an undefeated season that culminated with winning the W-League championship at Swangard Stadium.

