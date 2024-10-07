San Diego Mojo to Call Viejas Arena Home for Next Two Seasons

October 7, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, announced on Monday an agreement with Viejas Arena for the venue to continue to serve as the team's home for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

"Viejas Arena provides the best spectator seating configuration for fans to witness the athleticism and power of the world's best professional volleyball athletes," said San Diego Mojo President Billy Johnson. "New for 2025, Viejas Arena's seating configuration will allow the Mojo to offer $15 general admission entry to sit as low as the seventh row in six end sections, while preserving courtside premium seating and service that fans of major league sports are accustomed to. And, of course, there is value ticket pricing for every household budget in between."

Located on the campus of San Diego State University, Viejas Arena is the home of San Diego State Basketball and hosts university functions, cultural events, concerts, and other special-event programming. It features a unique open-air concourse design that allows fans to enjoy the excellent San Diego climate and adds a new experience to attending arena events.

"Viejas Arena provides a vibrant atmosphere for the SDSU campus and the greater community," said SDSU Associated Students President Katarina "Kat" Hernandez. "The continued agreement between the Mojo and Associated Students' Viejas Arena is an opportunity to create memorable moments for everyone to cheer for and support the growth of women's professional volleyball here in the heart of San Diego."

San Diego returns a trio of players from last season's playoff team, including All-PVF middle blocker Ronika Stone and libero Shara Venegas, who each started every game for the Mojo in 2024, and native San Diegan Kendra Dahlke at outside hitter.

Last season, the Mojo finished third in the PVF standings with a 13-11 record, including a 7-5 record at Viejas Arena. San Diego made history, rebounding from a 2-6 record to start to the season before rattling off 11 wins in their final 16 matches, highlighted by a 5-2 mark at home. A league high 11 of the Mojo's 24 matches went the full five sets last season, including a PVF-record streak of six consecutive five-set matches, with the Mojo winning a PVF-best six five-set matches overall.

The 2025 PVF campaign begins in January and San Diego set to host 14 home games with the full schedule slated to be announced in October. Mojo 2025 Season Memberships will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Oct. 21, however, fans can gain access to an exclusive presale and be automatically entered to win complimentary full-season tickets in the Premium Club section by placing a $25 per membership deposit today at sandiegomojovb.com. The deadline to place a deposit is Sunday, Oct. 13.

Mojo season membership benefits will include:

Ticket savings compared to single game pricing

Choice of prime seat locations

Member discount on Mojo merchandise

Exclusive access to Mojo Member events

Dedicated service team

Complimentary Mojo Member gift

For more information contact the team at tickets@sandiegomojovb.com or call (619) 984-6656 (MOJO).

