Mojo Falls in Four Sets at Columbus Fury

April 16, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The San Diego Mojo dropped a four-set decision on the road to the Columbus Fury, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday night. San Diego fell to 8-15 on the season, while Columbus improved to 8-15 with a third consecutive victory.

Rookie outside hitter Maya Tabron had a match-high 17 kills for the Mojo and added seven kills. Middle blocker Ronika Stone had 15 points with 11 kills and four blocks, her fifth match of the season with at least four blocks.

Setter DaYeong Lee led the Mojo with 30 assists and libero Shara Venegas had 13 digs, her 14th consecutive match with 13 or more digs.

The opening set was a battle, as neither side was able to gain more than a one-point advantage midway into the frame. With the score tied at 13-13, the put together a three-point run and appeared to be in command of the set. But the Fury rallied, tying the score at 17-17 and cruising ahead, taking set one by a score of 25-22.

It was all Columbus to start the second set, as the hosts took command early with a 7-3 lead and built upon the lead throughout the remainder of the frame. The Fury extended the advantage to seven points midway through the set, holding a 16-9 lead at the technical timeout. San Diego battled back, chipping away at the deficit and cutting the Columbus lead to one, 18-17, before the Fury caught fire and closed out the set claiming seven of the final 10 points to win it 25-20 and move ahead two sets to none.

San Diego looked more comfortable in set three, moving to an 11-7 lead after a Pittman block and Fury attack error gave the Mojo their largest lead of the match. Columbus battled back to even the score, 12-12, before a Mojo three-point run gave San Diego a little breathing room. The squads split the next 12 points before Columbus found a rhythm and evened the score, 22-22. It was all Mojo from there, as back-to-back blocks by Pittman and Stone and a Stone kill in the middle of the Fury defense gave San Diego the set, 25-22.

The teams matched each other point-for-point to start out set four until a three-point run gave Columbus a 13-10 lead and forced Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park to take a time out. San Diego scored coming out of the break, but the Fury picked up the next three points to take a 16-11 lead into the technical timeout. Columbus extended the lead to 19-12 before a four-point run for San Diego brought the visitors back into the set. The Fury settled in from there, regaining command of the pace of play and closing out the match with a 25-19 win.

Next up, San Diego will host the Vegas Thrill at Viejas Arena on Saturday, April 19 with first serve is set for 6 p.m. The match will air live on Roku Channel with Paul Sunderland and Holly McPeak on the call.

