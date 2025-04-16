Fury Beat Mojo for the First Time in Franchise History

April 16, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury huddle

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (8-15) defeated the San Diego Mojo (8-15) in four sets (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18) at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday night. This was their third consecutive win and their first win against the Mojo in franchise history. The Fury's defense shone through as they scored another 12 blocks and picked up 66 digs. Janice Leao led the front line, tallying five blocks. Nootsara Tomkom ran a well-balanced offense with 37 assists, leading the Fury to attack at a .222 efficiency on the night.

SET ONE

It was back and forth early in the set with San Diego scoring predominantly on off-speed shots, tipping over the block. The Fury and Mojo were tied 13-13 until Mojo gapped out with a three-point run. Fury kills from Izabella Rapacz and Morgan Lewis ended the run and brought the score to 15-16. Another kill from Morgan Lewis started a six-point run for the Fury, allowing them to take the lead 21-17. With a great defensive effort by the Fury to send a freeball to the Mojo, a digging error allowed Raina Terry to score an overpass kill at 23-20. A block from Leao secured the set win for the Fury, 25-22.

SET TWO

The Mojo started up 2-0, but the Fury fired back to tie it 2-2. Rapacz came alive offensively to give the Fury a 7-4 lead. Megan Lush came up with an ace, and Abby Walker tallied her third kill of the match on a slide to take Fury up 11-5. Fury led 13-7 after a block from Janice Leao. Another block from Rapacz continued the Fury's lead at 16-8, which was Columbus' seventh block of the match. The Mojo gained momentum off of Maya Tabron's attacks, trailing 18-17. Lush came up with a kill and then a block, Fury up 20-17. Fury won the second set 25-20.

SET THREE

Mojo got out to a 6-4 lead, but after their third service error in the third set, the Fury only trailed by one. Raina Terry scored her ninth kill of the night to bring the Fury to 6-7. The Fury gave up a few hitting errors, trailing 7-11. San Diego struggled passing, giving the Fury two overpass opportunities that they killed to bring the score to 11-12. A Mojo hitting error tied the set at 12-12. Another overpass kill from Walker tied it at 15-15. Mojo were the first to 20 points, and the Fury down by three. Kaylee Cox subbed in and got an ace to tie it at 22-22. Mojo's Stone closed out the set with a block and a kill, winning the set 25-22.

SET FOUR

Again, the set started as a back-and-forth battle tied 10-10. Abby Walker found a solo block, and Lush came up with an ace to take Fury ahead 12-10. Tomkom delivered Cox an out-of-system set in a difficult situation. Cox killed it, and the Fury were up 16-11. Leao's fifth block of the night set Fury ahead 19-12. After giving up a four-point run, the Fury found a three-point run after they were the first to 20 to lead 24-19. Walker had the final kill to win the match 25-18.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury play at Nationwide Arena in their last home game of the 2025 season against the Orlando Valkyries (13-10) on Friday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET.

