Strike Force And Frontwave Arena Announce Three Year Partnership

October 1, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Strike Force, a professional team in the Indoor Football League (IFL) and Frontwave Arena, the new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue in Oceanside, California, is excited to announce a three-year partnership. Starting in the 2025 season, Frontwave Arena will be the official home of the San Diego Strike Force, offering fans an immersive game-day experience in North County San Diego.

The partnership marks a major milestone for both Frontwave Arena, which opened its doors in September 2024 as the premier destination for sports and live events in the region, and the San Diego Strike Force, who are coming off their most successful season to date. The San Diego Strike Force, established in 2019, recently celebrated their first winning season, clinched their first playoff berth, secured their first playoff victory, and made their first-ever appearance in the IFL Western Conference Final.

"This partnership is a perfect fit for our team and our growing fan base," said San Diego Strike Force President, Duke Little. "We're excited to play in Frontwave Arena, where our fans can enjoy not only thrilling football but also a top-notch venue that complements the passion and energy we bring to the field."

The San Diego Strike Force will benefit from Frontwave Arena's cutting-edge amenities, which include a seating capacity for football of 7,500, world-class technology, and premium fan experiences. Designed to host a wide array of events, Frontwave Arena offers versatile configurations, providing an ideal setting for the high-intensity action of indoor football.

"Frontwave Arena is thrilled to partner with the San Diego Strike Force and bring the energy of indoor football to Oceanside," said Frontwave Arena's Executive Vice President of Sports Management and Business Development, Sean Bowers. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to becoming the heartbeat of entertainment and sports in North County, while offering San Diego Strike Force fans an enhanced, modern venue to cheer on their team."

The collaboration between Frontwave Arena and the San Diego Strike Force also highlights their shared commitment to community engagement. With both organizations rooted in San Diego County, they will work together on initiatives that bring people together and contribute to the local community, with plans for youth football clinics, charitable activations, and fan interaction programs.

The 2025 season promises to be an exciting chapter for both Frontwave Arena and the San Diego Strike Force, as they look to build on the team's recent success and provide an unforgettable experience for fans. The 2025 IFL season schedule release is targeted for late October with the season beginning in March, 2025.

