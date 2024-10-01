Sharks Add New Partner

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are excited to announce the addition of the newest partner to the team's ownership group. Please help us in welcoming Eric Stupski to Shark Nation. Eric joins the 4-time Champion Sharks as they prepare for the upcoming Indoor Football League (IFL) season, the Sharks 15th as a franchise.

Eric Stupski is a native Floridian and a University of North Florida graduate with degrees in accounting and finance. He is a licensed CPA and has worked for 10 years in the financial industry. Eric is an avid golfer and sports fan.

"As an ownership group, we are always looking for new partners to help the Sharks continue to grow and develop new relationships," Sharks President Steve Curran said. "We look forward to working with Eric as we gear up for our 15th season".

