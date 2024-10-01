Barnstormers 2025 Season Tickets on Sale Now

October 1, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League announced today that Season Tickets for the 2025 season are now available for purchase.

The Iowa Barnstormers Season Ticket Package includes eight home games at Wells Fargo Arena during the course of the regular season. The official schedule for the 2025 Indoor Football League season has not yet been released, but is expected to be announced later this fall.

Iowa Barnstormers Season Ticket Packages start as low as $128 per seat and include the following:

The same seat at all eight (8) home games

Two (2) FREE ticket vouchers to bring guests

A discount on Barnstormers merchandise and team hosted events

An end of the season VIP Party with the team and NEW member events announced soon

The Never-Waste-A-Seat Program

The option to add on a discounted parking pass for game days

Exclusive member giveaways

AND MORE!

The newly launched TURF CLUB provides front row Season Ticket Holders with exclusive perks including:

TURF CLUB membership card (one per account)

TURF CLUB hat and sticker (one per seat)

$25 merchandise credit for 2025 (one per account)

Exclusive Training Camp Meet the Team event

Guaranteed giveaways during the season (one per seat)

Free parking pass (per four Turf seats)

Entry into full uniform giveaway (Drawing is November 4)

Fans may purchase Iowa Barnstormers 2025 Season Tickets by calling the Barnstormers front office at (515) 633-2255 and speaking to a sales representative.

For more information, call the Barnstormers at (515) 633-2255 or log on to www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

