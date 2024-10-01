Barnstormers Introduce TURF CLUB

October 1, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have launched the brand new TURF CLUB ahead of the 2025 season, the team announced today.

Iowa Barnstormers front row Season Ticket Packages just got an upgrade with the TURF CLUB. Turf Season Ticket Holders will now receive all of the usual Season Ticket perks plus additional TURF CLUB exclusives.

In addition to receiving two (2) free ticket vouchers, never-waste-a-ticket, a 10% discount on merchandise, membership events, and a VIP party with the team, TURF CLUB members will also receive the following:

TURF CLUB membership card (one per account)

TURF CLUB hat and sticker (one per seat)

$25 merchandise credit for 2025 (one per account)

Exclusive Training Camp Meet the Team event

Guaranteed giveaways during the season (one per seat)

Free parking pass (per four Turf seats)

Entry into full uniform giveaway (Drawing is November 4)

Fans who are interested in joining the TURF CLUB and locking in their front row tickets for the 2025 season can call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at (515) 633-2255. A selection of Turf seats are also available for purchase online here.

For more information, call the Barnstormers at (515) 633-2255 or log on to www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

