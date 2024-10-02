Atlanta Dream Relieves Tanisha Wright of Head Coaching Duties
October 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream have made the difficult decision to part ways with head coach Tanisha Wright. Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream, and we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future. At this time, we believe a change is needed to lead our players and organization to the next chapter in our efforts to be a top team in the WNBA.
- Atlanta Dream Executive Vice President, General Manager Dan Padover
