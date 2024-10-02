Los Angeles Sparks' Dearica Hamby Wins 2024 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

NEW YORK - Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby has been named the recipient of the 2024 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, the WNBA announced today.

The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award is presented each season to a player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity. The award is named for the late Kim Perrot, who helped the Houston Comets win WNBA championships in 1997 and 1998 in the league's first two seasons before passing away in August 1999 after a seven-month battle with cancer.

"I am incredibly grateful to be recognized with the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award," said Hamby. "This is especially meaningful at this point in my career because it represents values that go beyond winning and to be recognized for that means a lot to me. Being on this list alongside some of the most highly respected players in our league is truly humbling."

Hamby received 12 votes from a national panel of 67 sportswriters and broadcasters. Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (nine votes) and Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones (eight votes) finished in second and third place, respectively. Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier each received six votes.

In her 10th WNBA season, Hamby averaged career highs of 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She started all 40 games and led the Sparks in points and rebounds per game. The 6-3 Hamby earned her third WNBA All-Star selection.

Hamby has won the WNBA Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award for the first time. She was named the Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Below are the voting results for the 2024 WNBA Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award and a list of past recipients.

VOTING RESULTS: 2024 KIM PERROT SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Player (Team) Votes

Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles) 12

Alysha Clark (Las Vegas) 9

Brionna Jones (Connecticut) 8

Ariel Atkins (Washington) 6

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota) 6

Lindsay Allen (Chicago) 5

Ezi Magbegor (Seattle) 5

Breanna Stewart (New York) 5

Jacy Sheldon (Dallas) 4

Lexie Hull (Indiana) 3

Rebecca Allen (Phoenix) 2

Haley Jones (Atlanta) 2

KIM PERROT SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD WINNERS

1997 - Haixia Zheng, Los Angeles

1998 - Suzie McConnell Serio, Cleveland

1999 - Dawn Staley, Charlotte

2000 - Suzie McConnell Serio, Cleveland

2001 - Sue Wicks, New York

2002 - Jennifer Gillom, Phoenix

2003 - Edna Campbell, Sacramento

2004 - Teresa Edwards, Minnesota

2005 - Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Connecticut

2006 - Dawn Staley, Houston

2007 - Tully Bevilaqua, Indiana

2008 - Vickie Johnson, San Antonio

2009 - Kara Lawson, Sacramento

2010 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2011 - Sue Bird, Seattle; Ruth Riley, San Antonio

2012 - Kara Lawson, Connecticut

2013 - Swin Cash, Chicago; Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2014 - Becky Hammon, San Antonio

2015 - DeLisha Milton-Jones, Atlanta

2016 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2017 - Sue Bird, Seattle

2018 - Sue Bird, Seattle

2019 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

2020 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

2021 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

2022 - Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2023 - Elizabeth Williams, Chicago

2024 - Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles

