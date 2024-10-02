Liberty Hold off Aces to Grab 2-0 Series Lead

October 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Tuesday, the New York Liberty (2-0) secured an 88-84 victory over the defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces (0-2) to take a 2-0 lead in the 2024 WNBA Semifinals.

Sandy Brondello earned her 35th playoff win as a coach to pass Mike Thibault for the third-most coaching wins in WNBA postseason history.

New York had held a double-digit lead in each of the team's five matchups with Las Vegas this season

The Liberty outscored Las Vegas 44-24 on points in the paint, which was the second-largest postseason paint scoring differential (+20) by any Aces opponent in the last three seasons.

New York doubled Las Vegas' scoring production off the bench, as the Liberty reserves scored 21 points while limiting the Aces to 10 bench points in Game 2.

The Liberty recorded at least 15 assists for the 127th consecutive game, including both regular season and postseason games, which is the longest such streak in WNBA history by more than 50 games.

New York also recorded at least 15 assists for the 26th consecutive playoff game to pass Seattle for the longest such streak in postseason history.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, October 4 at 9:30 PM ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : Las Vegas went on a 17-7 run from the 5:03 mark of the first to the 1:07 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : New York went on an 11-2 run from the 0:41 mark of the first to the 6:54 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : New York went on an 11-0 run from the 1:45 mark of the second to the 9:13 mark of the third quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty offense with 24 points on 50% (9-18) shooting from the field, becoming the fourth player in Liberty postseason history to record at least three consecutive 20-point scoring performances in the playoffs. Ionescu made three three-pointers to extend her streak of playoff games with at least one made three-pointer to 18, which is the longest such streak in Liberty postseason history. Sabrina also tied Diana Taurasi for the second-longest streak of postseason games with at least three made three-pointers in WNBA history, as she's connected on at least three long-range shots in each of her last six games. Ionescu, who was named to the AP All-WNBA Second Team earlier this week, also moved into fourth in Liberty franchise history for postseason scoring, passing Tamika Whitmore (287 points). Sabrina made a go-ahead jumper with 1:15 left in the fourth quarter and knocked down a pair of free throws to extend the Liberty's lead to two possessions within the last 10 seconds of regulation.

Jonquel Jones recorded 14 points and eight rebounds on 63% (5-8) shooting from the field to go along with four assists against Las Vegas. Jones became the Liberty's all-time leader in total postseason rebounds (156), and the 2024 All-Defensive Second Team selection also moved into the league's top 25 for all-time playoff points scored. Jonquel also passed Yolanda Griffith (132) for the fifth-most playoff offensive rebounds in WNBA history.

Breanna Stewart finished with 15 points while tying her career high for assists in a single postseason game with eight. Stewart, who was selected to the WNBA All-Defensive First Team earlier this week, added seven rebounds and a steal in the win. This marked Stewart's 36th consecutive playoff game with at least 10 points, which is the longest such streak in WNBA postseason history. Her second rebound of the game was the 300th of Breanna's postseason career, tying for the ninth-fastest in WNBA postseason history (36 games).

Leonie Fiebich scored six points on 50% (2-4) shooting from beyond the arc while adding two rebounds and a steal. Fiebich is the second player in WNBA history to begin a postseason with four or more consecutive games with an eFG% of 75% or better, and the first to do so while attempting at least one three-pointer in each game. Leonie also passed Yvonne Turner for the fifth-most three-pointers made by a rookie in WNBA postseason history, with her 10th three-pointer of the playoffs.

Courtney Vandersloot came off the bench to score 12 points with four assists, one block and a steal. Vandersloot made 71% (5-7) of her shots from the field and shot 50% (1-2) from deep against Las Vegas. Courtney also tied Sheryl Swoopes for 10th on the WNBA's all-time postseason steals list (71).

Kayla Thornton tied her career high for points in a single postseason quarter with nine in the second quarter against Las Vegas. Thornton converted on 80% (4-5) of her shots from the field and finished with a game-high +13 plus-minus, which marks the best plus-minus by a Liberty reserve in a single postseason game since 2015.

