Connecticut Sun Raises $55,000 for Community Through Its 2024 Game-Action Give Backs Program

October 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is proud to announce that the organization raised a remarkable $55,000 during the 2024 season through its Game-Action Give Backs Program. This initiative continues to build on the success of its inaugural year, bringing the total contributions to $85,000+ since the program's inception in 2023.

Throughout the 2024 season, the Connecticut Sun partnered with several key sponsors to create impactful community programs that not only engage fans but also give back to vital local causes. The breakdown of funds raised includes:

Sun Assists presented by Walgreens: $10,000

For every assist made, the Sun donated $20 to Vitamin Angels, a non-profit that focuses on women's maternal health.

BuildSubmarines.com Free Throws for Change: $10,000

BuildSubmarines.com contributed $20 for every free throw made, benefiting Girls for Technology's STEM programming.

Post University Three's for Degrees: $15,000

For each three-pointer scored, Post University donated $100 towards scholarships for students pursuing higher education.

Boards for Breeze: $10,000

For each rebound secured, Breeze Airways donated $10 to Autism Double Check, aiding travel preparation for those with autism.

Anthem And One: $10,000

For each "And One" play, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut donated $100 to The Village to support mental health and wellness programs for families and youth.

"The Connecticut Sun remains dedicated to uplifting our community and creating lasting change through our Game Action Give Backs Program," said Morgan Tuck, Sun Director of Franchise Development and Assistant General Manager. "We are grateful to our sponsors for their incredible support, which allows us to make a meaningful impact in the lives of many in our local community."

This season's fundraising efforts highlight the Sun's commitment to fostering community connections and addressing critical issues such as education, health, and wellness. The Connecticut Sun looks forward to continuing its mission in future seasons, making every game a chance to give back.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.