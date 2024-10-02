October 1 - 2024 WNBA Playoffs Semifinals Game 2 Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun Postgame Notes

October 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 77 (1-1), CONNECTICUT SUN 70 (1-1)

SEMIFINALS GAME #2, PLAYOFF HOME GAME #4

TARGET CENTER, TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Williams - 17 Collier - 12 Collier - 5

Connecticut Sun Thomas - 18 Thomas - 10 Thomas - 7

Lynx Notes

Courtney Williams led the way for Minnesota this evening, ending with a team-high and postseason-high 17 points on 6-of-13 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line, while adding five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27:32 minutes.

This evening marked Williams' first 15+ point/5+ rebound game of the postseason and the eighth of her playoff career (MR: Sept. 18, 2022 vs. Las Vegas).

Napheesa Collier was a key asset in Minnesota's victory, scoring nine points, a postseason-career-high 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and four blocks. Tonight marked Collier's second career playoff game with 4+ blocks (Sept. 22, 2020 at Seattle) and she joins Sylvia Fowles (2x; MR: Sept. 14, 2017 vs. Washington) as the only Lynx players to have multiple playoff games with 4+ blocks.

With four blocks on the night, Collier surpassed Devereaux Peters for sixth overall in franchise blocks. She now sits with a postseason career total of 23.

Collier became the first player in Lynx history and only the sixth player in WNBA history to record 5+ points/10+ rebounds/5+ assists/4+ blocks in a single postseason game.

Alanna Smith had a postseason career night, ending the game with a postseason-career-high 15 points on 6-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from the three-point line. She added six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25:26 minutes.

Team Notes

Minnesota held Connecticut to 36.4% (24-of-66) from the field tonight, the first time the Lynx have kept their opponent under 40% from the field this postseason and the first time since Game 2 of the 2017 Finals on Sept. 26. The Lynx now stand with a record of 15-3 in the postseason when doing so.

The Lynx finished the night shooting 45.2% (28-of-62) from the floor, improving to 3-0 this postseason and 30-6 all-time in the playoffs when hitting 45% or better.

Sun Notes

Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut once again with 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a complete game.

Next Game

The Lynx will head to Connecticut for Game 3 of the semifinals when they take on Connecticut on Friday, October 4 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game can be seen nationally on ESPN2 and heard on the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

