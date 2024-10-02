Dearica Hamby Wins 2024 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

October 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby has been named the recipient of the 2024 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, the WNBA announced today. Hamby is the third Spark to win the award, alongside Nneka Ogwumike (2019, 2020, 2021) and Haixia Zheng (1997).

"I am incredibly grateful to be recognized with the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award. This is especially meaningful at this point in my career because it represents values that go beyond winning and to be recognized for that means a lot to me," said Hamby. "Being on this list alongside some of the most highly respected players in our league is truly humbling."

The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award is presented each season to a player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity. The award is named for the late Kim Perrot, who helped guide the Houston Comets to their first two WNBA championships before passing away in August 1999 after a seven-month battle with cancer.

In her 10th WNBA season, Hamby averaged career highs of 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She started all 40 games and led the Sparks in points and rebounds per game. The Wake Forest graduate also earned her third WNBA All-Star selection this season and won a bronze medal for the women's 3x3 team in the Paris Olympic Games.

Sparks Forward Azurá Stevens:

"D has been our fearless leader this season in the way she plays and how she interacts with all of us off the court as well. We are so proud of her and the incredible season she had!"

Sparks President Christine Monjer:

"I've had the pleasure of working with Dearica for six years during my time with both the Sparks and Aces, and I can't think of a more deserving person for this award. Her commitment to ethical play, respect for her teammates and opponents, and unwavering integrity embody the spirit of this award. She not only elevates our organization but also sets a remarkable example for athletes everywhere."

Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley:

"We are so happy for Dearica to receive this honor. We have watched Dearica consistently choose what is right and good for the group over her own convenience and comfort. She leads with conviction in her values and confidence in her humility while encouraging others to do the same."

Sparks Vice President of Community Relations and Social Impact Natalie White:

"Dearica is a true role model in the Los Angeles community. Winning the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award reflects her dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive environment. Her integrity and respect for the game inspire us all and remind us of the values that bring us together."

2024 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award Results

Player (Team) Votes

Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles) 12

Alysha Clark (Las Vegas) 9

Brionna Jones (Connecticut) 8

Ariel Atkins (Washington) 6

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota) 6

Lindsay Allen (Chicago) 5

Ezi Magbegor (Seattle) 5

Breanna Stewart (New York) 5

Jacy Sheldon (Dallas) 4

Lexie Hull (Indiana) 3

Rebecca Allen (Phoenix) 2

Haley Jones (Atlanta) 2

KIM PERROT SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD WINNERS

1997 - Haixia Zheng, Los Angeles

1998 - Suzie McConnell Serio, Cleveland

1999 - Dawn Staley, Charlotte

2000 - Suzie McConnell Serio, Cleveland

2001 - Sue Wicks, New York

2002 - Jennifer Gillom, Phoenix

2003 - Edna Campbell, Sacramento

2004 - Teresa Edwards, Minnesota

2005 - Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Connecticut

2006 - Dawn Staley, Houston

2007 - Tully Bevilaqua, Indiana

2008 - Vickie Johnson, San Antonio

2009 - Kara Lawson, Sacramento

2010 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2011 - Sue Bird, Seattle; Ruth Riley, San Antonio

2012 - Kara Lawson, Connecticut

2013 - Swin Cash, Chicago; Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2014 - Becky Hammon, San Antonio

2015 - DeLisha Milton-Jones, Atlanta

2016 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana

2017 - Sue Bird, Seattle

2018 - Sue Bird, Seattle

2019 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

2020 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

2021 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

2022 - Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

2023 - Elizabeth Williams, Chicago

2024 - Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.