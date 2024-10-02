Dearica Hamby Wins 2024 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award
October 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby has been named the recipient of the 2024 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, the WNBA announced today. Hamby is the third Spark to win the award, alongside Nneka Ogwumike (2019, 2020, 2021) and Haixia Zheng (1997).
"I am incredibly grateful to be recognized with the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award. This is especially meaningful at this point in my career because it represents values that go beyond winning and to be recognized for that means a lot to me," said Hamby. "Being on this list alongside some of the most highly respected players in our league is truly humbling."
The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award is presented each season to a player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity. The award is named for the late Kim Perrot, who helped guide the Houston Comets to their first two WNBA championships before passing away in August 1999 after a seven-month battle with cancer.
In her 10th WNBA season, Hamby averaged career highs of 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She started all 40 games and led the Sparks in points and rebounds per game. The Wake Forest graduate also earned her third WNBA All-Star selection this season and won a bronze medal for the women's 3x3 team in the Paris Olympic Games.
Sparks Forward Azurá Stevens:
"D has been our fearless leader this season in the way she plays and how she interacts with all of us off the court as well. We are so proud of her and the incredible season she had!"
Sparks President Christine Monjer:
"I've had the pleasure of working with Dearica for six years during my time with both the Sparks and Aces, and I can't think of a more deserving person for this award. Her commitment to ethical play, respect for her teammates and opponents, and unwavering integrity embody the spirit of this award. She not only elevates our organization but also sets a remarkable example for athletes everywhere."
Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley:
"We are so happy for Dearica to receive this honor. We have watched Dearica consistently choose what is right and good for the group over her own convenience and comfort. She leads with conviction in her values and confidence in her humility while encouraging others to do the same."
Sparks Vice President of Community Relations and Social Impact Natalie White:
"Dearica is a true role model in the Los Angeles community. Winning the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award reflects her dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive environment. Her integrity and respect for the game inspire us all and remind us of the values that bring us together."
2024 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award Results
Player (Team) Votes
Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles) 12
Alysha Clark (Las Vegas) 9
Brionna Jones (Connecticut) 8
Ariel Atkins (Washington) 6
Napheesa Collier (Minnesota) 6
Lindsay Allen (Chicago) 5
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle) 5
Breanna Stewart (New York) 5
Jacy Sheldon (Dallas) 4
Lexie Hull (Indiana) 3
Rebecca Allen (Phoenix) 2
Haley Jones (Atlanta) 2
KIM PERROT SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD WINNERS
1997 - Haixia Zheng, Los Angeles
1998 - Suzie McConnell Serio, Cleveland
1999 - Dawn Staley, Charlotte
2000 - Suzie McConnell Serio, Cleveland
2001 - Sue Wicks, New York
2002 - Jennifer Gillom, Phoenix
2003 - Edna Campbell, Sacramento
2004 - Teresa Edwards, Minnesota
2005 - Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Connecticut
2006 - Dawn Staley, Houston
2007 - Tully Bevilaqua, Indiana
2008 - Vickie Johnson, San Antonio
2009 - Kara Lawson, Sacramento
2010 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana
2011 - Sue Bird, Seattle; Ruth Riley, San Antonio
2012 - Kara Lawson, Connecticut
2013 - Swin Cash, Chicago; Tamika Catchings, Indiana
2014 - Becky Hammon, San Antonio
2015 - DeLisha Milton-Jones, Atlanta
2016 - Tamika Catchings, Indiana
2017 - Sue Bird, Seattle
2018 - Sue Bird, Seattle
2019 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles
2020 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles
2021 - Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles
2022 - Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota
2023 - Elizabeth Williams, Chicago
2024 - Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles
