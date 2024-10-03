Caitlin Clark Named 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year

October 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, the league announced today. Clark received 66 out of 67 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Clark is the third player in franchise history to receive WNBA Rookie of the Year Honors, joining Aliyah Boston (2023) and Tamika Catchings (2002). Clark was also named the Associated Press Rookie of the Year on September 22.

"I am incredibly honored to be named Rookie of the Year, but more than that, I am grateful to everyone that supported me throughout this past season - my family and friends, my teammates, the Fever organization and everyone that cheered us on all season. I am so proud of what we accomplished and so excited for what the future holds," Clark said.

The four-time WNBA Rookie of the Month, three-time WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week and WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month in August started all 40 regular season games for the Fever and had a groundbreaking debut year, marked by numerous WNBA records. In 2024, Clark became the first rookie in WNBA history and franchise history to record a triple-double. On July 17 during Indiana's first matchup of the regular season against the Dallas Wings, Clark recorded 19 assists - the most assists in a game in WNBA history. Clark received the most All-Star Game votes in WNBA history with 700,735 votes and became the first player in league history to earn WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month honors in the same month.

Indiana selected Clark with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. In the NCAA record books at the University of Iowa, Clark finished as the NCAA all-time leading scorer across men's and women's college basketball (3,951 points), the all-time leading scorer in women's NCAA Tournament history (480 points), first in field goals made (1,293 made field goals), first in 3-point field goals made (548 made 3-point field goals) third in assists (1,144 assists) and fourth in free throws made (817 made free throws).

In honor of being named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Clark will receive $5,150 and a trophy designed to commemorate the achievement.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.