Leonie Fiebich Named to 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team

October 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty guard Leonie Fiebich has been selected to the 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Fiebich played in all 40 games, starting 15 for the Liberty, and averaged 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 47.8% (97-203) from the field and 43.3% (55-127) from beyond the arc, which was the third-best three-point percentage among players with at least 100 attempts in 2024.

The two-time reigning LF Endesa MVP in Spain also recorded the second highest plus-minus by a rookie in WNBA history, at +279, and ranked second among all rookies throughout WNBA history in three-point percentage, at 43.3% (min. 125 attempts).

In her debut WNBA season, Fiebich helped the Liberty to become the first team in WNBA history with back-to-back 30+ win seasons (32-8), while also earning the top seed and homecourt advantage in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs.

Today, Fiebich became the eighth All-Rookie selection in New York Liberty franchise history.

