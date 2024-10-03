NY Liberty to Host Critical Playoffs Watch Party at Barclays Center October 4
October 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
With the New York Liberty on the road for a critical WNBA Semifinals Game 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, the team will host a free watch party for Liberty fans at Barclays Center TOMORROW, Friday, Oct. 4.
As the Liberty look to clinch a spot in the WNBA finals, fans will watch the action on the arena's centerhung screen and be treated to halftime performances by DJ Ty Michelle and the Timeless Torches. Fans will also be able to snap pictures in a photo booth on the main concourse and write postcards to Liberty players.
WHO: Liberty Fans
DJ Ty Michelle
The Timeless Torches
WHEN:
Friday, October 4th, 2024
Doors Open: 8:30 PM ET
Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
WHERE:
Barclays Center
620 Atlantic Avenue
Brooklyn, New York 11217
United States
