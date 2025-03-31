New York Liberty Timeless Torches Dance Team to Hold Open Auditions for 20th Anniversary Season on Tuesday, April 15 at Barclays Center

NEW YORK, N.Y. - The New York Liberty's Timeless Torches Dance Team will hold open auditions for the 2025 WNBA season on Tuesday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Barclays Center. This season marks the dance team's 20th anniversary and auditions are open to individuals aged 40 or older who love to dance, though no formal experience is required.

The Timeless Torches made their debut as a dance team for the New York Liberty in 2005 and have been a staple at home games ever since. Consisting of men and women over the age of 40, the Timeless Torches feature a mix of experienced entertainers, former dancers, and novices, with a variety of abilities and skills. They are an inspiring presence, demonstrating that age is no barrier to pursuing passions and staying active.

In addition to energizing the crowd at home games at Barclays Center and representing the Liberty at events and performances around the city, the Timeless Torches have been featured nationally through performances on TV shows like the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and NBC's 30 Rock. The Timeless Torches have also performed at the WNBA All-Star Game and the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The Timeless Torches are under the direction of Criscia Long, Senior Director of Entertainment at BSE Global, and led by Head Coach Christy Tolbert, who also serves as head coach for the Long Island Nets Kids Dance Team.

The Timeless Torches are an essential part of the Liberty's game day experience, which has set the standard for combining sports and entertainment in New York City and across the league. The Timeless Torches perform alongside the full suite of the Liberty's entertainment teams including the Liberty's iconic mascot Ellie the Elephant, Lil' Torches kids dance team, and Torch Patrol cheer and dance team.

For more information about the Timeless Torches and auditions, follow the team on Instagram @timeless_torches.

