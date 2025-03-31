Atlanta Dream Complete 2025 Coaching Staff with Additions of Chelsea Lyles and Camryn Brown

March 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream announced today the completion of their 2025 coaching staff, adding Chelsea Lyles and Camryn Brown as assistant coaches under Head Coach Karl Smesko. Lyles and Brown join assistant coaches Brandi Poole and LaToya Sanders, who were added to the team in January.

Lyles and Brown join the Dream from Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU), where they served on Smesko's staff before joining the Dream. Lyles was elevated to Head Coach for the 2024-25 season, leading the Eagles to a 30-3 overall record, including an undefeated 18-0 mark in Atlantic Sun Conference play. They won their ninth consecutive ASUN Tournament title and secured a 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Following the season, Lyles was named the ASUN Coach of the Year.

Lyles built a standout 16-year legacy at FGCU, as both a player and assistant coach, earning two First Team All-ASUN selections before establishing herself as an expert in player development and recruiting.

Brown spent three seasons as an assistant coach at FGCU, following two successful seasons as an assistant coach at West Virginia State University. She also had a decorated collegiate playing career at High Point University, earning Big South Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete honors.

"Chelsea is an exceptional basketball mind with a profound ability to connect with players on a human level," said Smesko. "She knows how to bring out the best in them, and her adaptability and leadership will be a tremendous asset to our team."

"I'm so thankful for this amazing opportunity to work with Coach Smesko again and to join the Atlanta Dream family," said Lyles. "I'm excited to contribute my passion and energy to a staff, team and organization that are committed to excellence and growth. Can't wait to get to work."

"Camryn brings incredible energy, intelligence, and work ethic to everything she does," said Smesko "She's highly self-motivated and has a great knowledge of the game. Her presence will only strengthen our culture in Atlanta."

"I'm thrilled to rejoin Coach Smesko in Atlanta," said Brown. "The athletes, staff and front office have already been incredible to work with and I'm eager to contribute and grow as a coach in the WNBA."

Both coaches will bring extensive experience, a strong familiarity with Head Coach Karl Smesko's approach, and a proven tradition of success as they aim to usher Atlanta into a new era of Dream basketball.

