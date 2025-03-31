Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Medical Update

March 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - Earlier this month, New York Liberty guard/forward, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, successfully underwent surgery on her left knee to repair an acute meniscus injury. Dr. Riley J. Williams III and Dr. Ben Nwachukwu performed the procedure at Hospital for Special Surgery.

Betnijah has begun rehabilitation and is projected to return to basketball activity in approximately five to six months. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.