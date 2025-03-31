Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Medical Update
March 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
NEW YORK - Earlier this month, New York Liberty guard/forward, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, successfully underwent surgery on her left knee to repair an acute meniscus injury. Dr. Riley J. Williams III and Dr. Ben Nwachukwu performed the procedure at Hospital for Special Surgery.
Betnijah has begun rehabilitation and is projected to return to basketball activity in approximately five to six months. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 31, 2025
- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Medical Update - New York Liberty
- Seattle Storm Announces KOMO and KUNS as Exclusive Broadcast TV Partners - Seattle Storm
- New York Liberty Timeless Torches Dance Team to Hold Open Auditions for 20th Anniversary Season on Tuesday, April 15 at Barclays Center - New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream Complete 2025 Coaching Staff with Additions of Chelsea Lyles and Camryn Brown - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Liberty Stories
- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Medical Update
- New York Liberty Timeless Torches Dance Team to Hold Open Auditions for 20th Anniversary Season on Tuesday, April 15 at Barclays Center
- New York Liberty Re-Sign Breanna Stewart
- New York Liberty Announce Dedicated State-Of-The-Art Practice Facility in Brooklyn
- New York Liberty Re-Sign Marine Johannčs