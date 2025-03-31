Seattle Storm Announces KOMO and KUNS as Exclusive Broadcast TV Partners

March 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced a new multi-year partnership with KOMO (ABC) and KUNS (CW), making the local Sinclair affiliates the official television broadcast home of the 4x WNBA champions. This landmark deal is the local network's first with a women's professional league and will offer expanded coverage to more fans across Washington than ever before.

"We are thrilled to welcome KOMO and the CW to the Storm family. From the start, it was clear we shared the same vision of making Storm basketball even more accessible for our fans and creating a larger impact amongst the broader community," said Seattle Storm Chief Commercial Officer Nate Silverman. "We wanted to provide fans the ability to watch our team in a way that best suits them, whether that be on cable, local tv or digital platforms. We're excited to now offer more ways to watch the team this season as we compete for a fifth championship."

KUNS (CW) will televise all non-nationally exclusive Storm games with distribution on cable, satellite and over-the-air television, with select games airing on KOMO (ABC). Storm games broadcast on KOMO and KUNS will also be available on digital platforms including YouTube TV and Hulu Live.

"Sinclair is committed to expanding access to high-quality local sports coverage, and the broadcast partnership with the Seattle Storm is a testament to that mission. Bringing Seattle Storm basketball to KOMO and KUNS ensures that more fans across the region can experience the excitement of the WNBA," said Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media Rob Weisbord. "We are dedicated to elevating women's sports, from our partnership with the WTA, to expanding visibility for the WNBA, we aim to provide more avenues for viewers to watch their favorite players and teams."

In addition to game broadcasts, KOMO will produce pre-game content for select games along with features during Seattle Refined, KOMO's daily lifestyle program and ARC Seattle on KUNS (CW). ARC Seattle provides viewers authentic, relevant and community content from around the Puget Sound region.

The Storm tips off the 2025 regular season on Saturday, May 17 on the road against the Phoenix Mercury beginning at 7:00pm local time.

Storm Season Ticket Memberships, ticket packages and Group and Premium Experiences are available for the 2025 season, while single game tickets will go on sale soon. For more information, visit http://storm.wnba.com or call (206)-217-WNBA (9622). The complete local television schedule can be found in the below breakdown, and for a full list of channels to catch Storm games this season, visit the CW website.

Date Opponent Time (PT) TV

May 4 vs Connecticut 3 p.m. KOMO/CW

May 17 at Phoenix 7 p.m. KOMO/CW

May 19 at Dallas 5 p.m. CW

May 25 vs Las Vegas 3 p.m. KOMO/CW

May 27 at Minnesota 5 p.m. KOMO/CW

June 1 vs Las Vegas 3 p.m. KOMO/CW

June 7 at Phoenix 7 p.m. CW

June 11 vs Minnesota 7 p.m. CW

June 14 at Golden State 5:30 p.m. CW

June 17 at Los Angeles 7 p.m. CW

June 22 vs New York 4 p.m. KOMO/CW

June 24 vs Indiana 7 p.m. CW

June 29 at Golden State 5:30 p.m. CW

July 3 at Atlanta 4:30 p.m. CW

July 6 at New York 12 p.m. KOMO/CW

July 9 at Connecticut 8 a.m. CW

July 13 vs Washington 3 p.m. CW

July 16 vs Golden State 12 p.m. CW

July 22 vs Dallas 7 p.m. CW

July 24 at Chicago 5:30 p.m. KOMO/CW

July 26 at Washington 4:30 p.m. KOMO/CW

July 28 at Connecticut 4 p.m. CW

August 5 vs Minnesota 7 p.m. CW

August 10 at Los Angeles 5 p.m. KOMO/CW

August 13 vs Atlanta 7 p.m. CW

August 17 vs Phoenix 3 p.m. KOMO/CW

August 19 at Chicago 5 p.m. KOMO/CW

August 24 at Washington 12 p.m. CW

August 26 at Indiana 4 p.m. KOMO/CW

August 28 at Minnesota 5 p.m. CW

August 30 vs Chicago 6 p.m. CW

September 1 vs New York 7 p.m. CW

September 9 vs Golden State 7 p.m. CW

*ABC, ESPN and ION games are nationally televised

*Game times and networks subject to change

