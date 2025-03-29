New York Liberty Re-Sign Breanna Stewart

March 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The reigning WNBA Champion New York Liberty have re-signed three-time WNBA Champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time WNBA MVP, two-time WNBA Finals MVP, six-time All-WNBA First Team, six-time WNBA All-Star, six-time All-Defensive Team selection, W25 honoree, and the fastest 5000-point scorer in league history, Breanna Stewart.

"Bringing Stewie back to the Liberty was our top priority this offseason," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "Her impact on and off the court is immeasurable-she's not only one of the best and most accomplished players in the world, but a leader whose relentless drive is foundational to the standard we continue to build upon in New York."

In 78 regular season contests across two historic seasons with New York, Stewart averaged franchise records of 21.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, alongside 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks.

New York's 2025 regular season will tip-off at home on Saturday, May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center. Season memberships and single game tickets for home games at Barclays Center are on sale now at Ticketmaster, including memberships for the newly built The Toki Row and JetBlue at The Key premium clubs. To learn more and view additional ticketing options, such as group tickets and partial season plans, visit liberty.wnba.com/tickets.

