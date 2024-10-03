E-40 to Perform at Halftime of WNBA Semifinals Game 3

October 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces announced today that rapper and hip-hop artist E-40, founding member of The Click and founder of Sick Wid It Records, is performing at halftime of Game 3 of the WNBA Semifinals between the Aces and New York Liberty. Tip Friday, Oct. 4, at Michelob ULTRA Arena is 6:30 pm PT, and the game is being broadcast on ESPN2.

About E-40

With millions of records sold, nationwide sold out shows, loved in the streets, boardrooms, and respected amongst his peers, without question Earl Stevens aka E-40 continues to reign supreme. Empowering a familiar cliché that states, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," E-40 boasts an impressive catalog of hits like "Snap Yo Fingaz" feat. Lil Jon, "Tell Me When To Go" feat. Keak Da Sneak, "Sprinkle Me" feat. Suga T, "Choices," "I Don't F With You"(collab with Big Sean), and "U And Dat" feat. Kandi Burruss and T-Pain, E-40 continues to be a testament of longevity, relevance, and hustle.

From Nationwide tours with G-Eazy, Tech N9ne, Mount Westmore (Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too Short, and E-40), and More, 40 Water has solidified an impressive touring resume that compliments his robust catalog of 25+ studio albums. Hailing from the California Bay Area City of Vallejo, E-40's portfolio houses categories of music, film, food, books, and his notable venture into the adult beverage world with Earl Stevens Selections which includes his lines of Wine, Vodka, Tequila, Cognac, and Champagne.

With no signs of slowing down, E-40 looks to continue making more legendary contributions to Urban culture, and you can expect more music, more innovative partnerships, and continued growth of this Tycoon's already impressive body of work.

