Rickea Jackson Earns 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team Selection

October 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - Sparks rookie forward Rickea Jackson was named to the 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team, the league announced today. Jackson was selected alongside Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago Sky), Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), Leonie Fiebich (New York Liberty), and Angel Reese (Chicago Sky).

Jackson finished the season as one of the best and most efficient rookies, averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field, 34.7% from distance and 80.7% from the free-throw line. The Detroit native tallied 535 points, surpassing Nneka Ogwumike for second all-time by a rookie in Sparks history, trailing only Candace Parker. Jackson became the third WNBA rookie ever, joining Cynthia Cooper and Seimone Augustus, and first since 2006 to record a season shooting at least 45% from the field, 34% from three and 80% from the free-throw line with a minimum of 400 points.

Congratulations to Rickea, who attacked her rookie season with everything she had, said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. She brought her heart and commitment to growth daily, all while bringing joy and a focus on the team. There is no doubt she deserves this recognition and honor.

Since 2006, only four rookie small forwards have averaged more points per game than Jackson (Rhyne Howard, Satou Sabally, Diamond DeShields and Brittney Sykes), and Howard is the only rookie small forward in this span to record more minutes per game. This season, the former Tennessee Lady Vol became the first WNBA rookie and sixth WNBA player ever with a game of at least 25 points, three three-pointers made and three blocks. In a different contest, the 6-foot-2 wing became the third WNBA rookie ever to post at least 19 points, three made three-pointers, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal, while shooting 100% from the free-throw line. In 2024, she ranked second among qualifying WNBA rookies in free-throw percentage and three-point percentage, while placing third in scoring average, field-goal percentage and minutes per game.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.