Indiana Fever Sign Jillian Alleyne to Training Camp Contract

March 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed forward Jillian Alleyne to a training camp contract, it was announced today.

Alleyne most recently played the 2024-25 season with Turkey's Tarsus Belediyesi Mersin where she averaged 18.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. She was drafted No. 20 overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury, later playing for the Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics during the 2019 and 2021 seasons, respectively, as well as three seasons in Israel.

A product of the University of Oregon, Alleyne had a decorated collegiate career, including being named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree and the 2015-16 Pac-12 Co-Player of the Year.

