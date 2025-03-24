Dallas Wings to Host WNBA Draft Party at College Park Center

March 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will host a WNBA Draft Party on April 14 at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Doors open at the Wings home arena at 5:30 p.m. CT ahead of the WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm(r), which airs live on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the Draft Party are free of charge.

The 2025 WNBA Draft is arguably the most anticipated in Wings history as they have the No. 1 overall pick in a draft class with franchise-changing potential. The Wings currently have two first round picks and five total selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft. In addition to the No. 1 pick, Dallas also has Nos. 12, 14, 27 and 31.

Recent No. 1 picks have made a profound impact on their respective teams and the WNBA, including Caitlin Clark (2025, Indiana Fever), Aliyah Boston (2024, Indiana Fever), Sabrina Ionescu (2020, New York Liberty), A'ja Wilson (2018, Las Vegas Aces) and Breanna Stewart (2016, Seattle Storm/New York Liberty).

Live broadcast of the Draft Pre-Show (6 p.m.) and WNBA Draft (6:30 p.m.) will play on video boards throughout the arena, allowing fans to celebrate the historic moment together.

In addition to watching the draft together as a fanbase, attendees will hear from Dallas Wings Front Office Staff throughout the night, meet the new Flight Crew - the Wings' high-flying, hip-hop-driven dance and hype crew - and team mascot Lightning, and play family-friendly games. Concession stands will be open throughout the evening to purchase food and beverages.

Dallas Wings Season Ticket Members receive advance access to the event on March 31, while remaining tickets will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis to the general public starting April 1. Fans can claim their free tickets by visiting www.dallaswings.com.

