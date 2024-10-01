San Diego Mojo Adds Middle Blocker Lauren Page

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, has middle blocker Lauren Page for the 2025 season, the team announced on Tuesday. Entering her sixth year as a professional, Page currently plays with Athletes Unlimited after spending last season helping lead FC Porto to the Portuguese Divisão 1 championship.

"I'm beyond excited to join the San Diego Mojo because this opportunity holds so much personal significance for me," Page said. "My dad grew up here, and after losing him in 2021 and recently my grandmother, who I lived with in San Diego, returning feels like a special way to honor my family's legacy. This city is full of cherished memories, and coming back already feels like home.

"After being overseas for five seasons overseas, I now get the incredible opportunity to play in front of my friends and family. Sharing this moment with the people I love makes it even more meaningful, and I can't wait to give my all to this team and this city."

Page helped FC Porto to a league title during the 2023-24 season, topping Porto Volei W in the championship final in five sets. Porto went unbeaten during the regular season, finishing 13-0 and dropping only six sets during the campaign.

"I am pleased to welcome Lauren as the newest addition to San Diego Mojo. She has had a successful career playing internationally, ranking amongst the best scorers in the Swiss and German leagues," said head coach San Diego Tayyiba Haneef-Park. "Lauren made the difficult decision to not continue playing abroad and as a native of California, I am honored to bring her back to California for the opportunity to play in front of her family and friends. Lauren is a very dynamic player as a middle blocker and her athleticism and presence at the net will create more scoring opportunities and undoubtedly add immense value to our team."

Prior to joining the Porto, Page spent the 2022-23 season with France's Vandoeurve Nancy VB, helping the club place fifth in the French Cup and ninth in Ligue A. She played the 2021-22 campaign with SC Potsdam, guiding the German team to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga, third in the German Cup and a ninth-place result in the Challenge Cup. Page spent her first two seasons Switzerland, starting her pro career with Infomaniak Genève Volley in 2019-20 where she was among the Swiss League leaders in scoring before moving to Viteos NUC the following season, helping lead the team to victory in both the Swiss League Championship and Swiss Cup.

Collegiately, Page played at Oregon from 2015-18, helping the Ducks reach the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons and earning honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors in 2016. For her career, she appeared in 105 matches and 339 sets for the Ducks, tallying 284 total blocks (30 solo), 499 kills, five service aces 97 digs.

Page attended Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, Calif., where her team finished as Division II state runner-up in 2012 as a sophomore. In 2014, Page was ranked No. 54 on the Prepvolleyball.com Senior Ace list and was named an Under Armour All-American honorable mention.

Page is San Diego's 13th signee for the 2025 season joining middle blockers Ronika Stone, Rainelle Jones and Regan Pittman, outside hitters Kendra Dahlke, Rosir Calderón, Lauren Harrison and Kayla Lund, opposite Oluoma Okaro, liberos Shara Venegas and Anna Church, libero/setter Sarah Sponcil and setter Da-Yeong Lee on the Mojo roster.

Player Details

Name: Lauren Page

Position: Middle Blocker

Height: 6-0

Date of Birth: Sept. 20, 1996

Hometown: Chino, Calif.

Country: USA

