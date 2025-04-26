Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Indy Ignite: April 27, 2025

April 26, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego plays the final road match of the 2025 season before returning home to close out the regular season on May 1 and May 3.

Game 26: San Diego Mojo (9-16) at Indy Ignite (12-13)

San Diego and Indy meet for the third time this season and second time in Indiana. The teams split the two previous contests, each claiming a win at home.

The Mojo have split their last six matches, while the Ignite have lost three straight matches at home and five consecutive matches overall.

Series History: The series is tied 1-1 with the Mojo winning the initial matchup at Viejas Arena in four sets on January 24 and the Ignite collecting the victory the last time the squads met, a four set decision at the Fishers Event center on February 13.

One More Time: After Sunday's match, the teams will meet in their respective regular season finales next weekend on Saturday, May 3 at Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. PT and the match will broadcast live on Roku Channel.

Tune-In

The game will broadcast live on KUSI.

Noah Reed (play-by-play) and Brea Lassek (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The San Diego Mojo dropped a five-set heartbreaker to the Vegas Thrill on Friday night, losing the final three sets after taking a 2-0 lead. For the second consecutive match, San Diego captured the first two sets against Vegas, and for the second consecutive match Vegas claimed sets three and four, but this time the Mojo was unable to stop the Thrill momentum, dropping the fifth and final set.

Opposite hitter Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani had team highs of 17 points and 14 kills on the night, adding two aces and a block. Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke had her 11th double-double of the season with 11 kills and 12 digs.

Regan Pittman also scored in double figures, registering 14 points with eight kills and a match-high six blocks, bringing the middle blockers total to 60 blocks on the year. Fellow middle blocker Ronika Stone added nine points with five kills, three blocks and one ace, bringing her career point total with the Mojo to 504, the first San Diego to surpass 500 career points scored.

Libero Shara Venegas led the Mojo with 22 digs on the night, tied for the fifth-most in team history, any pushed her season total to 366 to break her own single-season team record of 345 established last season.

Tabron has been a sensation for the Mojo the last 10 matches, scoring in double-digits in nine contests, including a pair of 20-plus point scoring efforts, while filling up the stat sheet in kills, digs and blocks. She currently ranks in the PVF top 10 in set averages for points (3.41/9th), kills (2.83/10th), blocks (0.46/10th) and digs (2.83/9th). Stone remains a force among middle blockers in the league, ranking third total blocks (68) and fifth in blocks per set (0.68), while ranking in the top 10 in hitting percentage (.292/10th). Dahlke continues to be one of the premier players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking among the top eight in kills (289/7th), kills per set (3.32/8th), points (317/8th) and points per set (3.64/7th). Middle Blocker Regan Pittman is one of the best middles in the league, leading the PVF with a blocks per set average of 0.92 per frame while her 60 total blocks are fifth. Libero Shara Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.77 digs per set with 362 total digs, respectively the third-best and second-best marks in the PVF in both categories. San Diego is one of the best defensive teams in the league, sitting second in the PVF with 16.86 digs per set. The Mojo middles have San Diego ranked third in the PVF in blocks, averaging 2.61 blocks per set. The Mojo has had at least 10 blocks in 13 of the last 15 games, including 15 in an April 8 matchup against Atlanta and 17 blocks on April 12 against Omaha. San Diego is the only team to have two players in the top five in blocks (Stone, 68/3rd; Pittman, 60/5th) and blocks per set (Pittman, 0.92/1st; Stone 0.68/5th).

Indy Ignite Outlook

Indy has lost five straight matches, including three home games, heading into play on Sunday. Last time out, the Ignite fell in four sets to the visiting Orlando Valkyries on Friday at the Fishers Event Center. After splitting the first two sets, the final two sets went to extra points before Orlando prevailed, dropping Indy to 12-13 this season.

It is the first time the Ignite have slipped below the .500 mark, but they remain fourth place in the PVF standings. The first-year franchise can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Sunday.

Indy has been among the most productive offensive teams in the PVF this season, leading the league in kill percentage (37.6%), points (1777), assists (1371), assists per set (13.31), kills (1443) and kills per set (14.01). Lydia Martin tops the league with a 48.9 kill percentage, while Axhani Tealer (43.3%/4th) and Caroline Crawford (40.7%/8th) are also in the top 10. Setter Sydney Hilley is the PVF leader with 1180 assists and 11.46 assists per set. Tealer is averaging 3.65 kills per set and 0.55 blocks per set, the fourth- and eighth-best marks in the league, respectively.

