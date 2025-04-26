Vibe's Historic Twelfth Win in a Row

April 26, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (18-8) defeated the Grand Rapids Rise (11-15) in a five-set thriller on Saturday evening at Gas South Arena, marking the team's 12th win in a row.

Middle blocker Khori Louis led the offensive charge for Atlanta, posting a solid. 478 hitting percentage with 13 kills. Outside hitters Leah Edmond and Pia Timmer racked up 14 kills each in the five-set match, with Timmer posting a .293 hitting efficiency.

On defense, libero Morgan Hentz led the team with an impressive 23 digs, with three other players posting double-digit digs: setter Marlie Monserez (17), opposite hitter Aiko Jones (14), and Edmond (13). Both teams reached triple-digit digs in the match, having the Rise total 103 and the Vibe total 102.

The Vibe won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-22, before the rise rallied to take the next two sets 21-25 and 23-25. However, Atlanta dominated the deciding fifth set, closing it out 15-13 to win the match.

The Vibe will be on the road for their next match on Thursday, May 1st, taking on Indy Ignite on their home court. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for the next match and all remaining Vibe matches are available HERE !

Notes

Atlanta Vibe extends their win streak to 12, totaling 18 wins on the season Middle blocker Khori Louis dominated the front row, hitting a .478 hitting efficiency with 13 kills on 23 attempts Vibe had four players collect double-digit digs in the five-set match.

